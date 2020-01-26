First Cricket
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
BAN in PAK Jan 27, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
India vs New Zealand: 'Virat's jetlag is certainly over', Twitterati heaps praise on Men in Blue after comprehensive win in second T20I

Here are a few reactions to India's seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland on microblogging website Twitter.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 26, 2020 17:23:03 IST

India’s bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

KL Rahul (57 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (44) then marshalled the run chase as they helped their side to reach 135-3 with 15 balls to spare, chasing New Zealand’s 132-5.

The hosts had posted an impressive 203-5 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that had slowed down considerably in the intervening 48 hours and India’s bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets with his left-arm spin and conceded just 18 runs from four overs.

Earlier, the home batsman struggled a bit on a slow wicket, which was also used in the opening T20I on Friday, but opener Martin Guptill (33) and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (33) helped the Kiwis cross the 130-run mark.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after the Men in Blue registered another convincing win and got one step closer towards clinching the T20I series against the Kiwis. Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:

Back the Blues!

Republic Day couldn't have been better. Thank you, Skipper!

Batting, bowling or fielding... India right up there in all departments

India don't just chase well

All-round effort

Going by current form, they'll clinch the series in next game itself

Talk about stepping up to the challenge

Turbanator's lovin' this Indian outfit!

That's a different but valid way of looking at it

If one guy fails, the others step up. Top class team, this

With inputs from Reuters 

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 17:23:03 IST

Tags : India Vs New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zealand 2nd t20i, India Vs New Zealand t20i Series, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Martin Guptill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli

