India vs New Zealand: 'Virat's jetlag is certainly over', Twitterati heaps praise on Men in Blue after comprehensive win in second T20I
Here are a few reactions to India's seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland on microblogging website Twitter.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 27th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs NIG - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs JPN - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
SC urges rethink of Speaker's disqualification powers: Why plumping for 'impartial tribunal' to deal with political turncoats is no panacea
-
Telangana may pass resolution against CAA, says KCR; after Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, becomes 4th state to reject law
-
SC tells Jharkhand govt to inform within two weeks about decision to drop sedition charges against four accused in Pathalgarhi agitation
-
Judy movie review: Renée Zellweger's film is exceptionally shot and entertaining, but easily forgettable
-
Australian Open 2020: Milos Raonic with a statement win over Marin Cilic to continue comeback
-
2020 Republic Day parade: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro dubbed as 'Trump of Tropics' has history of controversial comments on race, women and homosexuality
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
-
Durrushehvar, the resolute princess: How the Ottoman dynasty heir brought style, reform to Nizam's Hyderabad
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India’s bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
KL Rahul (57 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (44) then marshalled the run chase as they helped their side to reach 135-3 with 15 balls to spare, chasing New Zealand’s 132-5.
The hosts had posted an impressive 203-5 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that had slowed down considerably in the intervening 48 hours and India’s bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.
Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets with his left-arm spin and conceded just 18 runs from four overs.
Earlier, the home batsman struggled a bit on a slow wicket, which was also used in the opening T20I on Friday, but opener Martin Guptill (33) and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (33) helped the Kiwis cross the 130-run mark.
Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after the Men in Blue registered another convincing win and got one step closer towards clinching the T20I series against the Kiwis. Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:
Back the Blues!
Republic Day couldn't have been better. Thank you, Skipper!
Batting, bowling or fielding... India right up there in all departments
India don't just chase well
All-round effort
Going by current form, they'll clinch the series in next game itself
Talk about stepping up to the challenge
Turbanator's lovin' this Indian outfit!
That's a different but valid way of looking at it
If one guy fails, the others step up. Top class team, this
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2020 17:23:03 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Auckland weather update: Partly sunny and cloudy with no chance of rain
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee and other player battles ahead of T20I series
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ready to step down as captain in wake of humiliating Test series loss to Australia