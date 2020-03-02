First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli never crosses line between aggression and misbehaviour, insists childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Kohli is going through a rare lean phase in his career, but Sharma is unperturbed and feels that the Indian captain will bounce back. The Indian captain has had a disastrous Test series, as he could amass just 38 runs in four innings. In the whole New Zealand tour, he scored 218 runs with a lone fifty.

Press Trust of India, Mar 02, 2020 20:08:49 IST

Navi Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Monday defended his ward's on-field demeanour, saying he never crossed the thin line between aggression and misbehaviour.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli never crosses line between aggression and misbehaviour, insists childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli is going through a rare lean phase in his career, but Rajkumar Sharma is unperturbed and feels that the Indian captain will bounce back. AP

"When he (Kohli) is doing well with same aggression for the country, then everyone appreciates. I have always believed that yes, aggression is his strength, but there is a thin line between aggression and 'battamizi' (misbehaviour). He never crosses that line, and he should not. Aggression pumps him up to do well," Sharma told a group of reporters.

Sharma, the coach of Bank of Baroda, was speaking on the sidelines of the DY Patil T20 Cup being held in Mumbai.

On day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, Kohli was animated as ever in his celebrations when home side captain Kane Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli also gestured the crowd to keep quiet.

Kohli is going through a rare lean phase in his career, but Sharma is unperturbed and feels that the Indian captain will bounce back. The Indian captain has had a disastrous Test series, as he could amass just 38 runs in four innings. In the whole New Zealand tour, he scored 218 runs with a lone fifty.

"Every player goes though a lean patch. There is something called law of averages in cricket. Maybe, that has caught up. There is nothing to worry. He is too good a player and he knows where it is going wrong. We have already discussed that. He will be back," the 54-year-old coach said.

"He is a magnificent player. In the upcoming (ODI) series (against South Africa), he will show what he is capable of," Sharma asserted.

Sharma said that his ward was batting well but unfortunately was getting out.

"I keep speaking to him a lot, and especially at a time like this, we talk even more. He has been batting well, but is unfortunately getting out. We must credit the New Zealand bowlers that they have laid a good trap, planned a good strategy for all the Indian batsmen, not just him (Virat)," he said.

Virat Kohli was having difficulty in playing seaming deliveries in New Zealand. Sharma, though said, that one cannot judge a player by his performance in two matches.

To a question on whether a stint in English county would help Kohli to improve his game against moving ball, Sharma said, "First it was being said that he will not score runs in England. When he scored runs there, then everyone said 'he plays swing bowling very well and he is a perfect player'."

"So, as I said, a (lean) patch comes and you cannot write off a player after two matches (Tests), that he cannot play swing bowling. It is a temporary phase and it will go away," Sharma signed off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 20:08:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Rajkumar Sharma, Sports, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all