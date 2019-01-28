India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co dish out another clinical all-round show to gain unassailable 3-0 ODI series lead
Virat Kohli bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after they won the third one-day international by seven wickets in Mount Maunganui on Monday.
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s limiting its options by seeking to corner Priyanka as 'dynast', gives Gandhi scion chance to build political capital
-
Political entry of Hitesh Chenchuram unlikely to worry Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra CM's claim to NTR legacy remains safe
-
Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's likeliest partner in ballistic missile programme; move helps Islamabad return Riyadh's largesse
-
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir beat table-toppers Chennai City FC for second time to remain in title hunt
-
Simon Sebag Montefiore on need for accessible scholarly work, the question of accuracy in historical TV shows, films
-
Firstpost at Sundance: The unbridled sweetness of Troop Zero and the not-so-sweetness of Honey Boy
-
Sensex cracks 369 points to close at 35,657, NIfty falls 119 points; banking, auto stocks drag ahead of Union Budget
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Arun Jaitley advises CBI to steer clear of 'adventurism', but finance minister doesn't practise what he preaches
-
बीजेपी पर भारी पड़ेगा महागठबंधन: एसपी-बीएसपी-आरएलडी के पास 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो गरीबों को मिनिमम इनकम की गारंटी: राहुल गांधी
-
कांग्रेस के 'मिशन-30' को ध्यान में रख SP-BSP जारी करेगी उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट
-
BJP ने दी वन रैंक वन पेंशन तो कांग्रेस ने दिया Only Rahul Only Priyanka: अमित शाह
-
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui: न्यूजीलैंड में भी नहीं थमा टीम इंडिया की जीत का घोड़ा!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Wellington: Virat Kohli bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after they won the third one-day international by seven wickets in Mount Maunganui on Monday.
With India up 3-0, world player of the year Kohli is to be rested for the remaining two matches and the subsequent Twenty20 series.
Kohli's 60 off 74 deliveries and a 113-run partnership with Rohit Sharma saw India chase down their 244-run target with seven overs to spare.
The Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Ross Taylor in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui. AP
It gave the tourists back-to-back series wins against Australia and New Zealand and ensured they will be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup later this year.
Sharma top-scored with 62 while Ambati Rayudu was unbeaten on 40 and Dinesh Karthik on 38.
New Zealand, batting first, posted their highest score and longest innings in the three matches so far but they still fell short of 50 overs, their last wicket falling with six balls remaining.
Ross Taylor (93) and Tom Latham (51) gave the innings credibility but proved no challenge for the visitors.
Sharma's first wicket partnership of 39 ended when Shikhar Dhawan edged Trent Boult to the lone slip Taylor to be gone for 28.
Kohli then joined Sharma and the pair swatted the attack around the ground in their century stand for the second wicket.
New Zealand, taking a leaf from the India playbook, brought two spinners into the match after the tourists' spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took the bulk of the wickets in the first two matches.
Ish Sodhi proved expensive but Mitchell Santner was tight and cleverly deceived Sharma to finish with one for 45.
Santner sensed Sharma was ready to dance down the wicket and served up a slower ball that deceived the opener, who was stumped by Latham.
Kohli, who averages a century every 5.6 innings, was due a big knock in New Zealand after posting 45 and 43 earlier in the series, but his attempt to drive Boult to the cover boundary was well caught by a leaping Henry Nicholls.
Boult proved the most economical of the New Zealand bowlers with two for 40.
Disastrous start
Mohammed Shami had earlier taken three for 41 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece as India shared around the bowling honours in the New Zealand innings.
Only Taylor, and for a time Latham, offered any real resistance after another disastrous start by the top order.
Both openers were gone and New Zealand were two for 26 when Taylor went to the middle and Latham arrived at three for 59 with the dismissal of Kane Williamson (28).
Taylor and Latham mounted a rescue mission with a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket.
But after Latham was dismissed for 51, his 13th half-century, it ignited a collapse in which the last six wickets fell for only 52 runs.
Hamilton hosts the fourth game in the series on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2019 15:45:08 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, report card: Ross Taylor, Mohammed Shami among top-scorers; Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls fail
India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya leaves behind the past to show why he is such a vital cog in visitors' World Cup plan
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hopes controversy can help Hardik Pandya scale new heights, become better cricketer