First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Vijay Shankar says he learnt how to pace innings during chase from MS Dhoni

"It was a great experience to share the dressing room with names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma," said Vijay Shankar.

Press Trust of India, Feb 12, 2019 21:47:44 IST

Chennai: Vijay Shankar, who has made a strong case for himself to be included in India's World Cup bound squad, feels that his biggest takeaway from the Australia and New Zealand series is learning the "art of chasing" from none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Shankar had some decent performances with the bat during the New Zealand leg, now wants to finish games like Dhoni.

"I was happy to be around with the seniors. Just watching them prepare for matches and learning. Moreover, I learnt a lot by watching Dhoni during run chases. I learnt a lot about how to pace an innings, especially during chases. I learnt about his mindset," Shankar, who returned on Monday, told PTI during an interaction.

Dinesh Karthik smashed 33 off 16 balls in third T20I but it was not enough to take his team cross the finish line. AP

Vijay Shankar in action during T20I against New Zealand. AP

For him, it was like living a dream as he shared the dressing room with Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"It was a great experience to share the dressing room with names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma. It is important to watch and learn from the seniors in the team," the soft-spoken Shankar said.

Shankar, who had confessed after the final T20 International that he was surprised when promoted up the order to No 3, said that he was specifically told by the team management before the start of the series.

"I was surprised but at the same time was very happy to be asked to bat at number three. I was told before the series started that I would bat at one-drop. In T20s, there is not much time to settle down and the approach needs to be positive."

Though he got a few 40's, Shankar lamented that he couldn't take the team home during the final T20 International.

"I thought I should have got more runs. Also, I felt disappointed that I could not take the team home in the third T20. I had the chance. It is a learning experience for me. I need to adapt faster and also be consistent..." he added.

He got an important partnership with Ambati Rayudu in Wellington ODI when India were 18 for 4 and he cherished batting in challenging conditions.

"When I walked in at 18 for 4, it was all about playing time and building a partnership (with Rayudu). It was a good challenge as the New Zealand bowlers were bowling well. We had a good partnership. I should have gone on and made a big score..." he added.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who has been around the India 'A' set-up for a while before graduating to the senior side, said his focus is on constant improvement while adding that he saw every match as an opportunity to do well.

"I have done the hard work and got the opportunity in the national team. Now my focus is on constant improvement. I have to step up and do well in every match I get to play. I see each game as an opportunity to do well," he added.

Asked about chief selector MSK Prasad's recent remark that he was in the reckoning for a spot in the World Cup squad, the all-rounder played it down.

"I don't want to think too far ahead. I want to do well in every game. Every day is important for me..." he said.

"I still need to fine-tune a few things. I will also work with my childhood coach S Balaji, a former ICF cricketer, with whom I have worked for more than 13 years, whenever I am in Chennai," he added.

The 28-year-old Tamil Nadu cricketer, who made his ODI debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the New Zealand series, said it was a big thing and "a happy feeling" to get started at an iconic venue.

"Yeah... to make my ODI debut at the MCG was a big thing and a happy feeling. Having watched so many matches and dreamt of playing at such venues, I was delighted to play there," he added.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 21:47:44 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, Cricket, India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MSK Prasad, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all