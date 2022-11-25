India vs New Zealand: Umran Malik bowls express pace, takes two wickets on ODI debut

Speedster Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut for India, when the Men in Blue took on New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday, and he impressed with the ball, picking two wickets inside his first five overs.

At the time of writing this report, 23-year-old Umran had figures of 2/20 from 5.1 overs.

Umran Malik collected the wickets of Devon Conway (24) and Daryl Mitchell (11) in New Zealand’s run-chase.

Umran struck for the first time in the match in the 16th over of the contest, bowling a fullish wide of off-stump delivery, forcing Conway to drive away from the body. Conway did so, and got a faint edge off the bat en route to the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer struck again in the 20th, to get rid of Daryl Mitchell, who was caught by substitute Deepak Hooda.

In May this year Sunrisers Hyderabad’s, Umran had delivered the then fastest ball of IPL 2022, with a speed of 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals, a record that was broken by Gujarat Titans’ Lockie Ferguson with a speed of 157. kmph in the final against Rajasthan Royals.

And against New Zealand on Friday, Umran clocked speeds ranging upto 153 kmph.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Umran’s spell:

153 kph by Umran Malik – fastest ball of the match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 25, 2022

we have a feeling we're going to be fans of Umran Malik a while! #NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3SHw4ZUjBm — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022

Umran Malik is making a memorable debut. pic.twitter.com/XmqEH4BWbN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 25, 2022

New Zealand were 124/3 from 26 overs at the time of writing this. India had earlier posted 306/7 on the back of knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50) and Shreyas Iyer (80), while Washington Sundar hurried to an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls.