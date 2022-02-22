India vs New Zealand: Twitterati hails 'delightfully fearless' Richa Ghosh as she records fastest WODI fifty by an Indian

Eighteen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh recorded the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian woman on Tuesday, 22 February. The young cricket sensation smashed a 26-ball fifty, which included four fours and as many sixes, in the 4th ODI against New Zealand played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Weather conditions and rain played spoilsport and the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand was curtailed to 20-overs per side. New Zealand were put in to bat first after India captain Mithali Raj won the toss. Amelia Kerr remained not out on 68 and Suzie Bates scored 44, taking the White Ferns to 191/5.

India were chasing a target of 192 runs from 20 overs. With Smriti Mandhana getting bowled in the fifth over, India were reduced to 19-4. Richa Ghosh then entered to play a lone attacking hand in the chase. Batting at a strike rate of 192.3, the right-hander raced to 27 off 12 balls. Richa Ghosh got to her fifty off just 26 balls.

All this while, Ghosh had found an able partner in captain Mithali Raj. The duo put up a 77-run partnership, before Ghosh fell for 52 off 29 balls. Mithali Raj (30 of 28) followed soon after.

India were all out or 128 in 17.5 overs and New Zealand took a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

India might have lost the match, but Richa Ghosh’s remarkable performance gained accolades and gave Team India a new cricket star to place their bets on. Ghosh had earlier hit a brisk 65 in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

After achieving the marvellous feat, the 18-year-old from Siliguri was showered with immense praise on Twitter.

International Cricket Council praised the right-hander for achieving a new record.

Richa Ghosh brings up the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Women's ODI She needed just 26 balls to reach the milestone Watch all the #NZvIND action LIVE or on-demand on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) pic.twitter.com/ad34maGg4A — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2022

Abhishek Mukherjee, co-author of the cricket book, Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town, congratulated Ghosh for her stellar performance.

Stellar response from Richa Ghosh on behalf of the Association of Siliguri Wicketkeepers. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 22, 2022

Journalist Lavanya Narayanan called Ghosh a fearless star and said that she was someone to watch out for in the World Cup scheduled next month

Well deserved fifty from the delightfully fearless Richa Ghosh. Here's one to watch out for in the World Cup next month. — Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) February 22, 2022

Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter and congratulated the wicketkeeper-batter for hitting the fastest half-century.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon shared a record of some fastest fifties earned in Women's ODI, commending Ghosh for being the best amongst them.

Fewest balls to reach a fifty in Women's ODI

(for India)

26 - Richa Ghosh (52) vs NZ-W (Queenstown) today

32 - Veda Krishnamurthy (70) vs SA-W (Kimberley) Feb 2018

33 - Sabbhineni Meghana (61) vs NZ-W (Queenstown) Feb 2022#IndWvNZW #NZWvINDW — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 22, 2022

Sports statistician Sarang Bhalerao also congratulated Richa Ghosh for her impressive performance.