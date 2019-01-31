Hamilton: Kiwi pacer Trent Boult starred with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand dismissed India for 92 runs in the fourth ODI here on Thursday. Left-arm pacer Boult, the leader of the hosts' bowling attack, bowled ten overs in an unchanged spell to return with figures of 10-4-21-5. His victims included skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, debutant Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya.

Follow all the LIVE action here



Earlier, Rohit Sharma took the captain's armband as India lost the toss and were put in to bat.

With India already 3-0 up in the five-match series, Virat Kohli opted to sit out the dead rubber fixture, allowing Sharma to become skipper for his 200th ODI.

The tourists have also handed a debut to the promising Shubman Gill, the player of the tournament when India won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year.

"He's a very promising talent so we want to see how he fares here against a quality bowling attack," Sharma said.

"He's shown a lot of talent in the past and this is the real test, so I hope he does well here today."

In the only other change for India, left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revamped his line-up as he tries to boost his team's waning confidence ahead of this year's World Cup.

The Black Caps dropped opening batsman Colin Munro after a string of failures, promoting Henry Nicholls up the order.

"Any decision like this is tough, you sit down and assess your side and what you're looking to go in with," he said.

"But it's a great opportunity for Henry at the top of the order."

The Black Caps also brought in all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme to boost their batting options, as well as using Todd Astle over Ish Sodhi as their spinner.

With AFP inputs