India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult rocks visitors with five-wicket haul; Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out for 92
Left-arm pacer Boult, the leader of the hosts' bowling attack, bowled ten overs in an unchanged spell to return with figures of 10-4-21-5.
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 4th ODI at Hamilton: Bhuvneshwar removes Guptill, Williamson
-
Mutually assured destruction in Karnataka: Not-so-internal rift between JD(S), Congress leaves no winners, only losers
-
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty up on positive cues from global markets; ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, SBI rally
-
Venezuelans take to streets in walkout to push Nicolas Maduro out: Juan Guaido transforms into commanding force with Trump's backing
-
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool miss chance to go seven points clear at top after being held by Leicester City
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga could be an important film for inclusivity in mainstream Bollywood
-
US warning of communal violence ahead of LS polls worrying, but singling out India amid global rise of hate crime is a stretch
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Many laws, failed implementation: New UN report explains why countries are unable to protect environment
-
LIVE Cricket score, IND vs NZ 4th ODI at Hamilton, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर: न्यूजीलैंड के 50 रन पूरे
-
Bypoll Results LIVE: रामगढ़ में कांग्रेस को बढ़त, जींद से रणदीरप सुरजेवाला तीसरे नंबर पर
-
Budget Session 2019 Live: आज से शुरू हो रहा है बजट सत्र, संसद में हंगामे के आसार
-
रिश्तों की अमरबेल में अखिलेश को उलझाएंगे शिवपाल यादव
-
यूपी में बीजेपी का मिशन 74: लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही प्रियंका गांधी का जादू खत्म करने की कोशिश में अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Hamilton: Kiwi pacer Trent Boult starred with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand dismissed India for 92 runs in the fourth ODI here on Thursday. Left-arm pacer Boult, the leader of the hosts' bowling attack, bowled ten overs in an unchanged spell to return with figures of 10-4-21-5. His victims included skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, debutant Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya.
Follow all the LIVE action here
Earlier, Rohit Sharma took the captain's armband as India lost the toss and were put in to bat.
File image of Trent Boult. AFP
With India already 3-0 up in the five-match series, Virat Kohli opted to sit out the dead rubber fixture, allowing Sharma to become skipper for his 200th ODI.
The tourists have also handed a debut to the promising Shubman Gill, the player of the tournament when India won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year.
"He's a very promising talent so we want to see how he fares here against a quality bowling attack," Sharma said.
"He's shown a lot of talent in the past and this is the real test, so I hope he does well here today."
In the only other change for India, left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Mohammed Shami.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revamped his line-up as he tries to boost his team's waning confidence ahead of this year's World Cup.
The Black Caps dropped opening batsman Colin Munro after a string of failures, promoting Henry Nicholls up the order.
"Any decision like this is tough, you sit down and assess your side and what you're looking to go in with," he said.
"But it's a great opportunity for Henry at the top of the order."
The Black Caps also brought in all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme to boost their batting options, as well as using Todd Astle over Ish Sodhi as their spinner.
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2019 10:09:26 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult admits mistake in reading Napier pitch, says Black Caps aim to disrupt visitors' top order
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, report card: Ross Taylor, Mohammed Shami among top-scorers; Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls fail
India vs New Zealand: As Rohit Sharma gears up for his 200th ODI, a look at his astronomical 50-over numbers