India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult admits mistake in reading Napier pitch, says Black Caps aim to disrupt visitors' top order
Trent Boult said an opening batting partnership will be crucial for the hosts. Both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Shami in his first two overs.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs MYAW Myanmar Women beat Malaysia Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Bajaj Allianz officials dupe debt-ridden farmers, promise crop loan only on purchase of insurance policy
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Focus on All England, World Championships ahead of Olympics, dependency on Kidambi Srikanth and more
-
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui powers Abhijit Panse's propaganda-laden film
-
Narendra Modi and BJP may have a problem if mahagathbandhan materialises, but grand alliance remains political mirage
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi most trusted leader with 52.8% mandate, 26.8% favour Rahul; development trumps caste
-
In one of Kolkata's largest crematoriums, photographing the dead was once a popular business
-
Irvine Welsh on writing Trainspotting, adaptations of his work, and how Edinburgh has changed over time
-
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: महागठबंधन पर मोदी भारी, लोगों ने पीएम पद के लिए बताई पहली पसंद
-
प्रियंका गांधी के मैदान में उतरने को बीजेपी क्यों नहीं मानती चुनौती?
-
विश्वविद्यालयों में आरक्षण: क्या 13 पॉइंट रोस्टर मामले में भी अध्यादेश लाएगी केंद्र सरकार?
-
अपनी जेब में हमेशा गाय की तस्वीर रखते हैं Republic Day समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7351
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5188
|113
|4
|South Africa
|5037
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4531
|103
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Friday said the hosts will be targeting to dismiss India's top-three batsmen cheaply in the second ODI here on Saturday.
India's top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is arguably the most fearsome in the 50-over format.
"As a bowling unit, we're trying to disrupt their top order to put pressure on their middle order, it's probably their secret as well. If we can get three wickets in the first 10 overs, we know what pressure that puts on the rest of the team in the shed," Boult said.
Trent Boult became only the third New Zealand bowler to claim an ODI hat-trick on Wednesday. AFP
New Zealand will look to bounce back from their dismal eight wicket loss to India in the opening ODI. Electing to bat, the hosts were bundled out for 157 in 38 overs as India returned to overhaul the target in 34.5 overs
"We were severely outplayed the other day. I think it's obvious we know where we went wrong. Batsman are looking to right a few wrongs, come out and set a good platform and obviously put a good target on the board and see what happens from there," Boult said.
The 29-year-old said an opening batting partnership will be crucial for the hosts. Both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Shami in his first two overs.
"The thing we've done well in the past is generally set that platform. (The openers have) given themselves a look at exactly how the wicket's going to unfold. We know that early wickets in this format kind of kill you. It's about batting in partnerships and taking the game deep so we can really cash in in those later overs."
Boult also admitted they may have misread the pitch at McLean Park. "You want to play the best bowlers who can take wickets. Ish Sodhi has done well for us, but where does he fit in in terms of who you don't play?
"It is one of those things. We didn't read the pitch that it was going to turn like it did in Napier, but moving to here, it is usually a good wicket," he said.
For India, the top-order fired with Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 75 and skipper Virat Kohli hitting a 45.
Asked how the team plans to restrain them Boult said: "Obviously look to get them out, because they're quality batsmen and when they're in they're very hard to get out. They are human and they do make mistakes - we could have got him (Dhawan) out there for 20-odd but we didn't hang on to it.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2019 15:12:37 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan says emergence of youngsters like Prithvi Shaw has increased competition within team
India vs New Zealand: Black Caps ponder over 'obvious' areas of concern ahead of 2nd ODI
India vs New Zealand: Visitors look to solve middle-order conundrum in final overseas stop ahead of World Cup