First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st ODI Jan 25, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
ACC T20 | Final Jan 24, 2019
QAT Vs KSA
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 26, 2019
UAE vs NEP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult admits mistake in reading Napier pitch, says Black Caps aim to disrupt visitors' top order

Trent Boult said an opening batting partnership will be crucial for the hosts. Both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Shami in his first two overs.

Press Release, Jan 25, 2019 15:12:37 IST

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Friday said the hosts will be targeting to dismiss India's top-three batsmen cheaply in the second ODI here on Saturday.

India's top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is arguably the most fearsome in the 50-over format.

"As a bowling unit, we're trying to disrupt their top order to put pressure on their middle order, it's probably their secret as well. If we can get three wickets in the first 10 overs, we know what pressure that puts on the rest of the team in the shed," Boult said.

Trent Boult became only the third New Zealand bowler to claim an ODI hat-trick on Wednesday. AFP

Trent Boult became only the third New Zealand bowler to claim an ODI hat-trick on Wednesday. AFP

New Zealand will look to bounce back from their dismal eight wicket loss to India in the opening ODI. Electing to bat, the hosts were bundled out for 157 in 38 overs as India returned to overhaul the target in 34.5 overs

"We were severely outplayed the other day. I think it's obvious we know where we went wrong. Batsman are looking to right a few wrongs, come out and set a good platform and obviously put a good target on the board and see what happens from there," Boult said.

The 29-year-old said an opening batting partnership will be crucial for the hosts. Both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Shami in his first two overs.

"The thing we've done well in the past is generally set that platform. (The openers have) given themselves a look at exactly how the wicket's going to unfold. We know that early wickets in this format kind of kill you. It's about batting in partnerships and taking the game deep so we can really cash in in those later overs."

Boult also admitted they may have misread the pitch at McLean Park. "You want to play the best bowlers who can take wickets. Ish Sodhi has done well for us, but where does he fit in in terms of who you don't play?

"It is one of those things. We didn't read the pitch that it was going to turn like it did in Napier, but moving to here, it is usually a good wicket," he said.

For India, the top-order fired with Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 75 and skipper Virat Kohli hitting a 45.

Asked how the team plans to restrain them Boult said: "Obviously look to get them out, because they're quality batsmen and when they're in they're very hard to get out. They are human and they do make mistakes - we could have got him (Dhawan) out there for 20-odd but we didn't hang on to it.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 15:12:37 IST

Tags : Colin Munro, Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, Martin Guptill, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Trent Boult, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7351 121
3 New Zealand 5188 113
4 South Africa 5037 110
5 Pakistan 4531 103
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all