First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 6 Mar 03, 2020
THA vs HK
Hong Kong beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 5 Mar 03, 2020
MAL vs SIN
Singapore beat Malaysia by 128 runs
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in SL Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee defends Virat Kohli's outburst, says he is very passionate, tries to bring out his best on the field

Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain's dismissal on day two of the second Test. India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2020 13:52:22 IST

Christchurch: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli's outburst during the course of the recently-concluded second Test here, saying the India captain is a "very passionate guy" who tries to "bring out the best in himself".

Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain's dismissal on day two of the second Test. India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series.

India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee defends Virat Kohlis outburst, says he is very passionate, tries to bring out his best on the field

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

"He's a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," Southee, who has played alongside Kohli in the IPL, told 'Radio New Zealand'.

Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there was no bad blood between them.

Following the loss here on Monday, one of the local journalists had sought Kohli's reaction on the incident and that did not go down well with the away team captain.

"What do you think? I am asking you the answer," Kohli hit back at the scribe.

"You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

"Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened," Kohli had said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 13:52:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, IPL, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Ranjan Madugalle, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all