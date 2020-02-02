India registered a rare 5-0 clean sweep against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from KL Rahul. The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.

Chasing the target, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs. Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) then added 99 runs for the fourth wicket as New Zealand recovered to 116.

Seifert clobbered a 30-ball 50 studded with five fours and three sixes, while Ross Taylor hit two sixes and five fours in his 47-ball 53-run innings.

However, once Seifert was dismissed in the 13th over, the hosts suffered a collapse, losing five wickets, including Taylor, for 25 runs to lose the plot in the end.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after the Men in Blue completed a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps.

Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:

Sums up the five-match series perfectly

India didn’t stop hoping that the match could be won. New Zealand kept believing that the match could still be lost. The story of the #NZvInd T20i series. 5-0 is just incredible in the shortest format. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 2, 2020

Nothing but dominance from the Men in Blue

NZ have lost the last three games having needed 2 from 4 with Williamson (95*) on strike, defending 10 from 2 in the Super Over, needing 11 from 12 with Seifert (54*) & Taylor (23*) at the crease & needing 48 from 45 with Seifert (50*) at the crease & seven wickets left. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 2, 2020

Stats doing the talking

India become the first team to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0.#NZvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 2, 2020

Is there anything that the Men in Blue cannot accomplish

First team to win a T20I series 5-0! @imVkohli looked his best as captain as his team staged comebacks in crunch situations. This team is full of grit and character! Congratulations! 🇮🇳 👏🏼#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FWb2drRwkX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 2, 2020

What a clean sweep!

Must confess I didn't think it would be 5-0. Excellent as India were, New Zealand's back-up was found wanting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020

Talk about team spirit

Whether 2 required of 4 balls , 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20's, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well- deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/hqKecsdVbC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 2, 2020

Bring on the ODIs

5-0 victory on foreign soil, happy days, plenty of positives to take ... congratulations @BCCI #TeamIndia on a super duper performance #NZvsIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 2, 2020

The coach is delighted and why shouldn't he be?

Don't miss out any of these!

Takeaways from this series:

1. Rahul the undisputed No. 1 T20I opener.

2. Shami, Saini excellent. Saini must play more.

3. Sympathies for Dube the bowler, but Dube the batsman has been disappointing.

4. Pandey, Jadeja quietly making themselves undroppable.

5. Poor Pant #NZvInd — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 2, 2020

Relentless is the term that perfectly describes this Indian unit!

Feel a bit sorry for the black caps, again losing a game to India in which at 116-3 they were cruising to victory. #TeamIndia complete a 5-0 whitewash #INDvsNZt20 — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) February 2, 2020

With inputs from PTI

