India vs New Zealand: 'This team is full of grit and character', twitter reacts as India complete 5-0 clean sweep over Kiwis

Here are a few reactions to India's 5-0 clean sweep and seven-run victory in the final T20I at Mount Maunganui on Twitter.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 02, 2020 17:40:36 IST

India registered a rare 5-0 clean sweep against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from KL Rahul. The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.

Chasing the target, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs. Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) then added 99 runs for the fourth wicket as New Zealand recovered to 116.

Seifert clobbered a 30-ball 50 studded with five fours and three sixes, while Ross Taylor hit two sixes and five fours in his 47-ball 53-run innings.

However, once Seifert was dismissed in the 13th over, the hosts suffered a collapse, losing five wickets, including Taylor, for 25 runs to lose the plot in the end.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after the Men in Blue completed a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps.

Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:

Sums up the five-match series perfectly

Nothing but dominance from the Men in Blue

Stats doing the talking

Is there anything that the Men in Blue cannot accomplish

What a clean sweep!

Talk about team spirit

Bring on the ODIs

The coach is delighted and why shouldn't he be?

Don't miss out any of these!

Relentless is the term that perfectly describes this Indian unit!

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 17:40:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zealand 5th t20i, India Vs New Zealand t20i Series, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, t20i Cricket, Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli

