India vs New Zealand: 'These guys don’t like Finger nails', Twitterati heaps praise on Men in Blue after thrilling victory in fourth T20I
Here are a few reactions to India's Super Over victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Wellington on Twitter.
India sealed off another victory over New Zealand via the Super Over in the fourth T20I of the five-match series.
After being put into bat, India posted 165/8 on the board, thanks to KL Rahul, who got India off to flying start with scoring 39 off 26 balls and Manish Pandey, who played the finisher’s role with his 50.
In reply, fighting knocks from Colin Munro (64) and Tim Siefert (57) took Kiwis to the winning mark, however, like the third T20I, this time too Kiwis lost wickets in quick succession and failed to take the side home. Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets and bowled an impressive last over, wherein he defended seven runs, pushing the clash into the Super Over for the second consecutive time.
The Black Caps scored 13 runs off the Super Over, only to be chased down comfortably by India.
Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after witnessing another nail-biting contest with the same result for both sides. Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:
Sheer dominance
Talk about stepping up to the challenge
New guy, every game... Something magical about this Indian unit
Nail-biting frenzy
What is it with New Zealand and Super Overs
Just another day in office for the Men in Blue
Relentless is the word for this Indian unit!
The leader of the mighty pack
Can't get better than this!
The coach's delighted and why shouldn't he be
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2020 17:45:29 IST
