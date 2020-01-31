India sealed off another victory over New Zealand via the Super Over in the fourth T20I of the five-match series.

After being put into bat, India posted 165/8 on the board, thanks to KL Rahul, who got India off to flying start with scoring 39 off 26 balls and Manish Pandey, who played the finisher’s role with his 50.

In reply, fighting knocks from Colin Munro (64) and Tim Siefert (57) took Kiwis to the winning mark, however, like the third T20I, this time too Kiwis lost wickets in quick succession and failed to take the side home. Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets and bowled an impressive last over, wherein he defended seven runs, pushing the clash into the Super Over for the second consecutive time.

The Black Caps scored 13 runs off the Super Over, only to be chased down comfortably by India.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after witnessing another nail-biting contest with the same result for both sides. Let us take a look at a select few tweets from experts, former and current cricketers:

Sheer dominance

The series scoreline should have been 2-2. Instead, it is now 4-0 for India.

Incidentally, no side has won a T20I bilateral series 5-0.#INDvsNZ #IndvNZ #NZvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 31, 2020

Talk about stepping up to the challenge

Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020

New guy, every game... Something magical about this Indian unit

big congratualtions to team India on winning the nerve wracking game again.Shows the strength of the team. Every game there is a new hero.They enjoying every challenge thrown at them. #nzvsind #SuperOver — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020

Nail-biting frenzy

These guys don’t like Finger nails. Incredible — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 31, 2020

What is it with New Zealand and Super Overs

New Zealand in Super Overs suffer mental disintegration — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2020

Just another day in office for the Men in Blue

Error 404: Fingernails not found ⚠️ As our heart rates went through the roof, #TeamIndia held their nerve in another Super Over finish to make it 4⃣-0⃣ #NZvIND #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ioX9KFk6zX — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 31, 2020

Relentless is the word for this Indian unit!

Why is this Indian team so good? Because it refuses to be stymied by adverse conditions or match situations and has made winning a habit. @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2020

The leader of the mighty pack

Rising up to every challenge. What a game! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5kUSbD3P4m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2020

Can't get better than this!

The coach's delighted and why shouldn't he be

