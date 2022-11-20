As soon as the T20 World Cup has ended, India is back to business decimating its opposition in bilateral tournaments. Whereas the second T20I was just a start to the tour, India’s leg in the island nation is expected to have similar results even with a second-string side.

India not only posted a mammoth total of 191 but also managed to scalp all the 10 Kiwi wickets. Quite contrasting to the last T20I India played, more than a week ago.

The only thing constant from the T20 World Cup was Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering form who smashed his second T20I century, having both his T20I centuries on interesting wickets in England and New Zealand.

An India match cannot go without having some discussions and debates, as we note down some important talking points.

Stat attack: Suryakumar Yadav notches up second T20I ton, Southee bags hat-trick

Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering century

Suryakumar Yadav continued his blistering form from the T20 World Cup, and notched it up a bit higher registering his second T20I ton.

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022



Suryakumar scored 111 from 51 deliveries with 11 boundaries and 7 maximums and while other batters struggled, he led the attack and ensured India posted a good total on the board.

Tim Southee’s late hat-trick

Tim Southee bagged a hat-trick dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar on consecutive deliveries.

However, the hat-trick came a bit too late in the innings in the 20th over and only restricted India from reaching 200.

How is Tim Southee only 33 years old by the way? Seems like he’s been playing for New Zealand forever. #NZvIND — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorUK) November 20, 2022



The last over fetched only five runs and India ended their 20 overs on 191.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s comeback spell

Yuzvendra Chahal once again showed why he is pivotal in the middle overs and picked up two important wickets of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham and strangled New Zealand of power hitters.

He returned with figures of 2/26 as experts and fans once again raised questions about his absence from the T20 World Cup playing XI.

Deepak Hooda’s bowling

Deepak Hooda surprised the Kiwis with his off breaks and scalped four wickets in three overs, dismantling the Kiwi middle and lower order.

Hooda proved useful in dismantling the lower order as he picked three wickets in the 19th over and put an end to the Blackcaps’ misery.

A well deserved Player of the Match award for @surya_14kumar as #TeamIndia win by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I 👏👏 Scorecard – https://t.co/OvmynDiyd8 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TuYSRsIIgQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022



Kane Williamson’s slow innings

Kane Williamson was the lone warrior for the Kiwis, as he fought with a 52-ball 61-run innings. But he couldn’t accelerate at any point in time and was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over.

Williamson seems to have lost his touch for quite a while, as he has been able to score runs but not at a brisk pace that would be expected in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav – 111*(51)

Extras – 11

Rest of the batters – 69(69) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 20, 2022



