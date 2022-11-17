Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

India tour of New Zealand: From squads, full schedule to live streaming, all you need to know.

IND vs NZ: Indian cricket team in Wellington. Image: BCCI

India are set to return to international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2022 disappointment. India lost to Egland in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and will be back to playing international cricket with their tour to New Zealand.

India will be playing three T20Is and the same number of ODIs in New Zealand.

Captain Rohit Sharm and some other big names including Virat Kohli have been rested for the tour. Hardik Pandya will captain India in the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the ODIs. VVS Laxman will fill in for coach Rahul Dravid.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Fixtures, match timings and venues

18 November (12 PM): 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium

20 November (12 PM): 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

22 November (12 PM): 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier

25 November (7 AM): 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

27 November (7 AM): 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

30 November (7 AM): 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India squads

T20I: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand squads

T20I: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

ODI: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (WK), Matt Henry

Live streaming

Both theT20I and ODI series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. The matches will also be shown on Doordarshan in India

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 17:49:45 IST

