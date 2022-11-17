India tour of New Zealand: From squads, full schedule to live streaming, all you need to know.
India are set to return to international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2022 disappointment. India lost to Egland in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and will be back to playing international cricket with their tour to New Zealand.
India will be playing three T20Is and the same number of ODIs in New Zealand.
Captain Rohit Sharm and some other big names including Virat Kohli have been rested for the tour. Hardik Pandya will captain India in the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the ODIs. VVS Laxman will fill in for coach Rahul Dravid.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
Fixtures, match timings and venues
18 November (12 PM): 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium
20 November (12 PM): 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
22 November (12 PM): 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier
25 November (7 AM): 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland
27 November (7 AM): 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton
30 November (7 AM): 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
India squads
T20I: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar
New Zealand squads
T20I: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
ODI: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (WK), Matt Henry
Live streaming
Both theT20I and ODI series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. The matches will also be shown on Doordarshan in India
