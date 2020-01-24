India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer's match-winning fifty suggests visitors' search for the 'finisher' may have ended
That Iyer’s exploits came in a game where Rohit Sharma failed and Virat Kohli scored his 45 runs at a below-par strike rate of 140, adds another sweet dimension from an Indian perspective – you don’t see a lot of Indian victories in that blue jersey when these two are on the wrong side of the scoresheet.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 25th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs JPN - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs SCO - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs UAE - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs NIG - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Locals of UP's Meerut town launch neighbourhood watch to safeguard women, children from police raids
-
Raj Thackeray's MNS turns saffron, fuelling speculation that party seeks to reclaim Hindutva ideology from now 'secular' Shiv Sena
-
Recent spate of nationwide protests underline impact of citizens' ideological assertion on Indian policy
-
Panga movie review: Kangana's sedate turn anchors a heartening but sanitised take on middle-class India
-
Australian Open 2020: Wang Qiang turns the tables on 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams with simplicity and a smile
-
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25, more than 800 infected in China as infections spreads
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
In Maharashtra's Kurundvad village, the women of the Sonamata Mahila Bhajni Mandal oppose oppression through music
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Eden Park is paradise on earth for batsmen. India are masters of limited overs run-chases.
In the last six T20Is at this ground coming into Friday’s series opener, runs had been scored (read: tonked) at 9.77 per over. Two years back, Australia had completed a world-record chase of 244 with seven balls to spare; in the most recent game, in November, New Zealand and England had shared 292 runs in just 22 overs.
Since falling short in the World Cup semi-final against Friday’s opponent, India had won nine out of nine limited overs contests batting second (three ODIs, six T20Is); since 2017, they had lost just four out of 23 T20Is while chasing.
So, a successful chase of 200-plus - as imposing as it may sound – for this team, at this ground, isn’t quite something to go parading about in the streets. And while the adjudicators may have handed the individual honours to Shreyas Iyer, the more result-influencing performances for his side, arguably, had come in the first half of the game – when Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal combined to give just 63 runs from their eight overs, with two wickets to boot.
But if you don’t look solely through the prism of one game, and refrain from being myopic, there were encouraging signs aplenty in Iyer’s match-sealing 58 not out off 29 balls to take India home in the opening game of their five-match series versus the Kiwis.
Even still, let’s first look at the match scenario. The dimensions of Eden Park meant 204 wasn’t the scariest of targets, and India’s task had indeed become measurably easier owing to KL Rahul’s continuing heroics from the top. But when Rahul and Virat Kohli fell in the space of eight deliveries, India’s win probability, as per CricViz data, fell from 67% to 31%. And even though the required rate didn’t once touch 11-per-over (and only briefly went above 10), India did know well enough of their longer-than-required tail, even with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at seven and eight.
India's Manish Pandy (left) and Shreyas Iyer. AP
There was an element of calm needed - it is a quality that has been attributed to Iyer in his years climbing the ranks in Indian cricket. But what about being unsettled? That can play even on the calmest minds.
Comfortable as the conditions may have been, and cruising as Iyer’s own performances were through 2019, the 25-year-old could well have had his iffy start to this calendar year on his mind – his most recent knock was a flowing 35-ball 44 not out in the series-decider against Australia at Bengaluru, but the two innings before had perhaps exposed chinks in the armour, against pace and spin alike; Iyer had returned cardinally poor scores of 7(17) and 4(9) at Rajkot and Mumbai, respectively.
Add to that the constant chopping and changing that has become norm in the Indian middle-order, and the competition for spots in the race to the T20 World Cup, and it’s not as if this was a situation devoid of pressure (as their most recent captains have oft iterated, there’s no such thing for an Indian cricketer).
Calm aside, Iyer has also been hailed for his ‘game sense’ through his formative years playing in Mumbai – and that was on offer at Eden Park, and potentially more pleasing than even some of the silken shots he stroked through his second T20I half-century.
Having walked out with the scorecard reading a healthy 115/2 in 10 overs, the number four was patient in front of Mitchell Santner, nudging two runs from three balls. But when Kohli fell off the first ball of the 12th over, perhaps fearing a shift in momentum, Iyer immediately decided to neutralize the blow and expansively drove successive deliveries from Blair Tickner on the up – six off two balls, and Shivam Dube was allowed the luxury of not needing to do anything silly from the word go.
A few minutes – and boundaries – later, Dube did do something silly, and at the end of the 14th over, the equation read 60 from six overs. Hamish Bennett followed up with tight lines in the 15th, but Iyer – now joined in the middle by Manish Pandey – was wise enough to prevent wastage, and India were able to claw out seven runs.
The equation came down to 53 needed off 30 balls, and Iyer, at this stage, was on 16 off 12. The match didn’t eventually need a 20th over. The clinching partnership read 62 off 34 balls – Pandey’s contribution to it was 14 off 12, Iyer’s 48 off 22.
The Indian number four didn’t shy from recognizing and respecting the possible threats of Santner and Ish Sodhi, scoring 11 from the nine deliveries he faced from the Kiwi spinners. The pacers were a different matter, though – 47 from 20 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes. All three of Iyer’s sixes came of Tim Southee, as he took the attack to the leader of the New Zealand bowling pack, smoking 25 from eight.
Not to forget, Iyer’s 29-ball stay at the crease contained only four dot balls. And there, perhaps, lay the biggest learning – and victory – from the day for India.
Because T20 ‘smarts’ don’t quite exist the way you’d imagine they would for the country with the format’s premier competition (arguably). In just their last T20I in New Zealand, a year ago, India had fallen short by four runs chasing 213 in a series-decider – the visitors had hit three more sixes than their Kiwi counterparts, but they were also guilty of eating up 34 dots (to New Zealand’s 29).
Friday’s outing also displays individual correction to please the match-winner and his camp: from the start of IPL 2019 till the end of the year, Iyer had batted 32 times – and finished with strike rates of 135-plus on only eight occasions.
That Iyer’s exploits came in a game where Rohit Sharma failed and Virat Kohli scored his 45 runs at a below-par strike rate of 140, adds another sweet dimension from an Indian perspective – you don’t see a lot of Indian victories in that blue jersey when these two are on the wrong side of the scoresheet.
A successful chase of 204 with an over to spare at a batting paradise? Not a surprise. By chase-masters? Unsurprising, again. But the fact that someone finished the game off, in style, without the support of ‘seniors’, while batting at No 4 is truly heartening! Indian cricket could get used to that again.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2020 19:48:16 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co win first T20I by six wickets, take 1-0 lead in five-match series
India vs New Zealand: Opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series due to shoulder injury
India vs New Zealand: Coach Ravi Shastri reiterates team's goals, says winning World Cup remains 'obsession'