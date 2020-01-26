India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer says he looks to emulate skipper Virat Kohli while chasing big totals
With a half-century and 44 off 33 balls in the successful chases in the first two T20Is, Iyer is fast becoming another viable option for the Indian team apart from its talismanic skipper when it comes to tricky run-chases.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 27th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs NIG - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs JPN - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Spurned by Congress for years, Dalits in Delhi say Arvind Kejriwal didn't just bring 'innovative' school reforms, but also equality in education
-
Telangana may pass resolution against CAA, says KCR; after Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, becomes 4th state to reject law
-
Mistaken for NRC surveyors, researchers held hostage by Bihar villagers; polio teams thrashed in UP, heckled in Telangana
-
Judy movie review: Renée Zellweger's film is exceptionally shot and entertaining, but easily forgettable
-
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic now sees a life beyond the tennis court and winning trophies
-
2020 Republic Day parade: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro dubbed as 'Trump of Tropics' has history of controversial comments on race, women and homosexuality
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
-
Durrushehvar, the resolute princess: How the Ottoman dynasty heir brought style, reform to Nizam's Hyderabad
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Auckland: There is no one better than Virat Kohli when it comes to chasing down totals in white-ball cricket, something that India's newest No 4 Shreyas Iyer wants to emulate on a consistent basis in the coming days.
File image of Shreyas Iyer. AP
With a half-century and 44 off 33 balls in the successful chases in the first two T20Is, Iyer is fast becoming another viable option for the Indian team apart from its talismanic skipper when it comes to tricky run-chases.
"I personally feel that you have a fair idea how many runs you are going to chase and at what run-rate you have to chase them. Virat Kohli is the perfect example when he goes out to bat and the way he plans his innings. I learn a lot from him personally, the way he grinds out and he tries to finish the game. That's the best part about him," Iyer told reporters after India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
He also learns a lot from his senior Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma, who can demolish any attack on his day.
"(I) Also (learn from) Rohit Sharma, whenever he's given an opportunity, he makes the best use of it. All these amazing characters in the team set a really good example for us youngsters. There's a lot to learn from them and that's what I try to apply whenever I go out there. I think that I have to stay not out and it really helps me grind throughout that middle period and when the time comes, I take on the bowlers. That's how you plan your innings when you are chasing," Iyer said.
The 25-year-old is known for his penchant for hitting big sixes but he also understands the value of rotating the strike as a middle-order batsman.
"You have to play all sorts of shots and take singles. As well as when you want to hit sixes, you have to be aware of the fact that you have to create that moment for yourself. You have to give yourself that time to get set. That's what I usually do."
He has now played 34 white-ball games for India (15 ODIs and 19 T20Is) and realises that staying at the is crease an important virtue.
"I have realized playing so many matches that as long as I stay on the wicket, I tend to see the ball really well and I can take on the bowlers," he opined.
The Eden Park is a ridiculously short ground for an international game but even then it doesn't make six-hitting easier, Iyer reckons.
"You do feel that the boundaries are close and you can easily clear them. But at the back of your mind, I like to give myself some time and I also count the spinners' overs, and gauge how many they will bowl.
"If you give yourself time and charge at them in the later overs, your eyes are also better set and once you do that, it doesn't matter how big the boundaries are. You can still easily clear them," he added.
He did admit that chasing 133 was easier as he knew that there was no pressure of scoreboard on either him or KL Rahul.
"It makes you feel a little composed while chasing 130 because at the back of the mind, you know that you have to maintain a run-rate of about 7. At the same time, you curtail the risk as well. It was very important for us to keep at the back of the mind that we need to keep rotating the strike and when the time comes, we need to take charge on the bowlers."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2020 19:33:55 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: 'Virat's jetlag is certainly over', Twitterati heaps praise on Men in Blue after comprehensive win in second T20I
KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja star as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in second T20I, take 2-0 lead in five-match series
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Auckland weather update: Partly sunny and cloudy with no chance of rain