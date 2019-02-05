India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan hopes Rishabh Pant grabs opportunity in T20I series with both hands
Pant, recently adjudged the ICC's Emerging Cricket of the Year, returns to the side for the T20s against New Zealand starting on Wednesday after being left out of the ODIs which India won 4-1.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata's dharna proves interference in bureaucracy has become integral to Indian politics, sets unhealthy precedent
-
Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% of males demand jobs from next govt, 79% of females want women's safety
-
Indian students in US arrested in ICE fake university sting: Community leaders plan legal pushback 'this week'
-
KC Deo's exit freezes Congress' hopes in Andhra Pradesh; Rahul Gandhi may find it easier to ally with TDP than to revive party
-
Uri: The Surgical Strike deserves its box office success, but isn’t a memorable military film
-
Premier League: Lacklustre Liverpool held by West Ham United as tension mounts at top of the table
-
Railways escapes glare of slippages in interim Budget 2019; capex falls short while total spend overshoots estimates
-
SC lifts ban on women in dance bars: Questions about consent, protection from exploitation remain
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
योगी की रैली से पहले BJP ने ममता पर साधा निशाना, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'How's the खौफ?'
-
Mamata vs CBI की लड़ाई में अनचाहे ही सही, BJP ने सभी विरोधियों को एकजुट कर दिया है
-
News LIVE Updates: यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा, राज्यपाल के भाषण के दौरान SP-कांग्रेस ने पेपर फेंके
-
ममता को बड़ा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- CBI के समक्ष पेश हों पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को ममता बनर्जी ने 'नैतिक जीत' बताई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Wellington: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has become an asset for the team due to his ability to change the course of a game in no time.
Pant, recently adjudged the ICC's Emerging Cricket of the Year, returns to the side for the T20s against New Zealand starting on Wednesday after being left out of the ODIs which India won 4-1.
File image of Rishabh Pant. Reuters
The 21-year-old is being seen as a successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps and has already proved his worth as a batsman with stellar performances in England and Australia. On Tuesday, Dhawan had words of encouragement for the youngster.
"He is an aggressive batsman, an asset for the team, can take away games from opposition in a very short time. I hope he grabs this opportunity (in T20s) with both hands," said Dhawan.
On the three-match assignment against the Kiwis, Dhawan said it was important to end the tour on a high and carry that momentum into the home limited-overs series against Australia later this month.
It is an opportunity for the youngsters and that could also lead to some much needed rest for the seniors including Dhawan and skipper Rohit Sharma, as coach Ravi Shastri hinted after the fifth ODI.
"We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series," said Dhawan on the eve of the game.
India host Australia for two T20s and five ODIs starting 24 February in Visakhapatnam.
Dhawan was not among the runs in the last three ODIs of the five-match series and was caught at third man off a rising ball on Sunday.
Ahead of the opening T20, the southpaw was seen practising with a tennis ball to counter the bounce and swing that troubled the top-order in the previous two games. Dhawan explained how tennis ball drills help him.
"I do tennis ball drills mostly for bouncers, for my muscle memory as well. I feel, if keep hitting the same shot, I get better at it. When facing bowlers or throw downs, it is not possible to feed the ball in one place at all times, therefore, tennis ball practice comes in handy.
"But after you go back to facing the leather ball, it feels someone is throwing stones at you. Today while we were doing the tennis ball drill, we were also doing it to counter swing," he said.
On his aggressive approach during powerplays, Dhawan explained, "It is a change of mindset (more aggressive in power play) and also depends on wicket. I got lot of shots and it goes in my favour."
Asked if a T20 series made sense ahead of the 50-over World Cup in May-July, Dhawan said: "I think five ODIs were enough. It is good that we play T20s in the end. We are happy with the way things have gone so far.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2019 13:29:26 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal shine again as visitors crush Kiwis by 90 runs to take 2-0 lead
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli praises spin twins after win; says their attacking mindset is crucial for team
India vs New Zealand: Hamilton loss brings focus back on visitors' top-heavy batting as middle-order muddle continues