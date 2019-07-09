Back to Firstpost
India vs New Zealand Semifinal, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Match at Manchester: Kiwis opt to bat; Chahal comes in for Kuldeep

Date: Tuesday, 09 July, 2019 14:48 IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Yet to Start

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Highlights

14:48 (IST)

India v New Zealand in ODIs:

Overall : India (55), New Zealand (45)
World Cup : India (3), New Zealand (4)
Since 2015 : India (9), New Zealand (4)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
14:48 (IST)
14:39 (IST)

So only one change. Chahal is in. No Kuldeep. Bhuvi and DK in too. New Zealand win toss and bat first. Which to me personally is surprising. But they could have been moved more by a slow pitch than grey skies above. India will be happy about this with rain around, but we have seen Indian batting struggle on slower pitches. It is all about a matter of scoring runs. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
14:39 (IST)
14:39 (IST)

Both captains wanted to bat. Both captains feel that the conditions will remain roughly the same. 

New Zealand batting first makes this match suddenly look a lot more even. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
14:39 (IST)
14:37 (IST)

India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

14:37 (IST)

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

14:37 (IST)

Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first also. It's a fresh wicket, nice and hard, and not moist. It's going to remain similar throughout the course of the game. We have played really good cricket in Manchester, two good games, and it's about focussing on the basics. We have a single change. Chahal comes back in for Kuldeep Yadav.

14:37 (IST)

Kane Williamson: We will bat first. It looks like a good surface. We have played a number of games here.  We have a great opportunity to put up a good performance against a side like India. One change for us. Ferguson comes in for Southee.

14:33 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand will be be batting first against India in the semi-finals

14:30 (IST)

Okay, so atleast one confirmation then. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has marked his run-up. He is definitely playing. Means Shami is out. Chahal could be out here too. Looks like Chahal-Shami out as they are standing together having a chat. Looks like Kuldeep is playing. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
14:30 (IST)
14:29 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has just gone to remove his jumper and bowling in warm ups. Could he be playing still? Very tough to judge this. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
14:29 (IST)
14:26 (IST)

This is a fresh pitch, albeit it was used in the India-West Indies game. So the Men in Blue are quite familiar with the dimensions of the ground that will come into play. From the warm-ups, it seems like Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are both playing. DK looks to have kept his spot too, it seems. I could be wrong though. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
14:26 (IST)
14:22 (IST)

Grey is the colour in Manchester this morning, with Blue and Black the other colours. It's India versus New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford. 


And the big news is that we cannot spot the blue sky or the sun, which is likely to have an impact on India's team selection. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Old Trafford
14:22 (IST)
14:20 (IST)

Virat Kohli is getting ready for the big battle at Manchester! 

14:08 (IST)

Here's a look at the pitch of Old Trafford in Manchester!

13:53 (IST)

Hint of rain in Manchester 

13:48 (IST)

Williamson vs spinners, Shami vs Guptill and other battles to watch out for

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record against India in World Cups and also had the edge over Virat Kohli's side during the warm-up game before the start of the tournament. We take a look at five key battles that could decide the result of the first World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand. Here' s a look at battles within the battles

13:43 (IST)

Overcast in Manchester!

Full Scorecard
13:29 (IST)

Batting holds key

Kane Williamson's boys need to derive inspiration from Brendon McCullum's army of 2015 to spark resurgence and not get entangled into the same semi-final loop again. India, on the other hand, will be looking to bury the ghosts of MCG and flip the emotions from four years ago. Read Jigar Mehta's pre-match analysis here. 

13:15 (IST)

Nostalgia trip, anyone?

The Dipak Patel and Mark Greatbatch masterstrokes, coloured clothing, New Zealand's rampant special run in the 1992 World Cup — Danny Morrison takes us down the memory lane. Fan of nostalgia? Read this piece by Jigar Mehta 

13:01 (IST)

Match Preview

It has been a campaign in which India have been successfully able to hide their chinks even without a suitable 'Plan B' but it now boils down to having two good days and India don't have an option of letting the script go awry. Here's the match preview

12:30 (IST)

Upbeat Kane


Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, beaten finalists four years ago, head into the India clash on the back of three straight group stage defeats by Pakistan, Australia, and England. The Kiwi skipper, however, believes that semis are a fresh start for everyone. Agree? Here's what he said.

12:22 (IST)

Number Game

New Zealand have beaten India in all the three matches that they have played against them in England. However, New Zealand have lost their last three matches in this World Cup — the first instance when they lost three consecutive matches in an ODI World Cup. Read our stats preview here

12:08 (IST)

Similar yet different captains? 

In Virat Kohli, New Zealand come face-to-face with the closest personality they will find to the talismanic Brendon McCullum. Thankfully, for their sake, they have Kane Williamson to help counter him. Read Chetan Narula's piece on the two skippers here. 

11:54 (IST)

Weather Update

Overcast conditions with few spells of rain are expected for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final clash at Old Trafford in Manchester. Will it affect the match? Find out in our weather update here

11:47 (IST)

It's semi-final time, folks! India have marched into their third straight last-four stage at ICC Cricket World Cup, while previous edition's finalists New Zealand have stuttered and stumbled their way to the semis. The important thing though is, they are here, and both teams will do well to remember that every day is a new day in sports. Advantage India, if only slight, to begin with, but it surely will be even-stevens in the minds of the players.

11:37 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup where India play New Zealand in the first semi-final at Manchester's Old Trafford. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

India looked to be on course to finish second in the points table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 until South Africa sprang a surprise in beating Australia in the final league stage fixture. With the loss, and India's win over Sri Lanka on the same day, the Virat Kohli-captained side will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in a World Cup since 2003 with Kiwis holding a 4-3 head-to-head advantage.

Kane Williamson’s side may be relieved at having avoided pre-tournament favourites and hosts England, the 2015 finalists face a no less formidable opponent in India.

The two-time champions India won their last World Cup meeting against New Zealand at Centurion in 2003 and in the tournament have only been beaten once out of nine matches.

Black Caps were unbeaten in their first six matches at the World Cup but finished the primary stage with losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, it was only their net run rate that earned them a place in the semi-finals.

These two had played an ODI and Test series earlier this year with the ODIs going to India by a 4-1 margin. This despite the tourists resting fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire tour and captain Kohli for the last two matches.

When will India vs New Zealand match take place?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on 9 July 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does India vs New Zealand match begin?

The India vs New Zealand match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank AgarwalKedar JadhavHardik PandyaRishabh PantRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019

