India vs New Zealand Semifinal, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Match at Manchester: TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand will be be batting first against India in the semi-finals

India looked to be on course to finish second in the points table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 until South Africa sprang a surprise in beating Australia in the final league stage fixture. With the loss, and India's win over Sri Lanka on the same day, the Virat Kohli-captained side will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in a World Cup since 2003 with Kiwis holding a 4-3 head-to-head advantage.

Kane Williamson’s side may be relieved at having avoided pre-tournament favourites and hosts England, the 2015 finalists face a no less formidable opponent in India.

The two-time champions India won their last World Cup meeting against New Zealand at Centurion in 2003 and in the tournament have only been beaten once out of nine matches.

Black Caps were unbeaten in their first six matches at the World Cup but finished the primary stage with losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, it was only their net run rate that earned them a place in the semi-finals.

These two had played an ODI and Test series earlier this year with the ODIs going to India by a 4-1 margin. This despite the tourists resting fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire tour and captain Kohli for the last two matches.

When will India vs New Zealand match take place?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on 9 July 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does India vs New Zealand match begin?

The India vs New Zealand match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

(With inputs from Reuters)

