India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor says Kiwis will be a totally different opposition on home soil

With the drubbing that New Zealand got from Australia still fresh in his mind, batsman Ross Taylor is hoping that the Black Caps will turn it around on home turf when they take on India in the upcoming limited-overs and Test series.

Press Trust of India, Jan 21, 2020 17:48:43 IST

Auckland:



File image of Ross Taylor. AFP

New Zealand lost the Test series 0-3 to their Trans-Tasmanian rivals recently. India, on the other hand, will go into the five T20 internationals, three ODI's and two-match Test series, on the back of resounding home ODI series victory over Australia.

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition," Taylor was quoted as saying by the local media after a practice session.

"They're the No 1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests)," Taylor added.

India's New Zealand tour will begin with the T20I series in Auckland from Friday. It will be followed by the ODIs and Tests.

The New Zealand batsman also talked about the challenge all cricketing sides will face in Australia when they host the T20 World Cup later this year.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," he said.

Much has been said about the negative impact of T20 cricket on the traditional five-day format. But Taylor hoped that game has enough room for all three formats to thrive.

"Not a lot of people knew what to expect in the first World Cup in South Africa in 2007, but it's grown a lot. Obviously the IPL came along not so long after. Quite often you used to play one, maybe two games, now we've got a five-match series."

"The game's evolved and the shots that the men and the women are playing make it exciting for people to come along and watch. There's been a lot of talk in recent times about (the future) of Test cricket and one-day cricket and T20. Hopefully, there's room for all three, and T20 for the next five matches anyway will be exciting and the New Zealand public will be looking forward to a good series," he said.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 17:48:43 IST

Tags : 2020 t20 World Cup, India Vs New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zeland t20 Series, Ross Taylor, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli

