India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor credits his 'experienced' ODI side for overcoming pressure situations in Hamilton win
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 6 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs USA - Feb 6th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Feb 7th, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 7th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Feb 7th, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs TBC - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs TBC - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Jamia shooter an 'obedient student' and '1,000% a minor', claims teacher; says accused was 'desperate to become famous'
-
NBA: LeBron James' 36 points power Lakers to victory; Nikola Jokic narrowly misses out on triple double as Nuggets win
-
Month on since JNU attack, Delhi Police yet to nab perpetrators: Testimonies call assault predetermined, 'impossible' without complicity of insiders, admin, cops
-
BJP's ambiguity on Anantkumar Hegde exposes its divergence from Mahatma Gandhi's legacy
-
From Thelma & Louise to Once Upon A Time..., Brad Pitt as actor, star and supreme visual fetish
-
Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment; Tata Steel, TCS among top gainers
-
Oscars 2020: A critical deconstruction of the acting category — who was nominated, and who should have been
-
Battle against fake news, 'alternative facts' can only be won if primacy of reason, science are restored
-
Coronavirus outbreak in China: Newborn tests positive with coronavirus in Wuhan, doctors concerned over contraction of infection in womb
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Hamilton: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener.
Ross Taylor was adjudged Man of the Match. AP
Taylor scored his 21st hundred as New Zealand beat India by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
"It's always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets," Taylor said at the post match press conference.
"But at the same time, the last game was our world cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series. It is nice to get that monkey off the back," he said.
India had set a tall 347 for 4, courtesy Shreyas Iyer's maiden hundred and KL Rahul's blitzkrieg but Taylor's partnership with Tom Latham set them on course for victory.
Taylor said the dimensions of the ground helped out, but the New Zealand batsmen all contributed to the successful chase.
"That's the tough thing about playing on some of these grounds in New Zealand, not knowing what a par total is at any time. Whether at the MCG, or here or anywhere else, you always give yourself a chance. At the same time if you lose two early wickets it was going to be a tough chase.
"I think there were some great contributions through out the whole order. Even the bowling lineup did well as India looked like they could get 360-370 at one stage. So we just managed to keep it under 350 and it was a psychological mark I guess. The team has to bat well to get that and we did that today," he said.
"I had a lot of help out there. Henry Nicholls and Guptill the way they started, Tom Latham coming at five and starting that way wasn't easy. What made that chase easier for us was the left-right combination. We knew there was one short boundary and we could use that to our advantage," he added.
Taylor and Latham set a hectic pace, taking advantage of India's lack of penetration in the middle overs. The duo attacked and put pressure on the fielding as well as the bowling, and the run-rate climbed.
Taylor said he was determined to finish the game after the tie in Hamilton during the T20I.
"It's not about going there and smacking every single ball but playing good shots. Trying to have those big overs every now and then, soaking up when they did bowl well. They put us under a lot of pressure and obviously when you have worldclass line up like Bumrah and Kuldeep, you respect that and take into consideration when attacking different bowlers. Some days it comes off, like today, and some days it doesn't," he said.
"Today Shami bowled exactly the same ball and I inside edged down to fine leg or the keeper. Small margins, it could have been two different results but that is cricket. I guess that's why we love the game. Just little things it went our way today and didn't in the T20s," he signed off.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2020 18:13:33 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Tom Latham's quickfire 69 took away momentum from us, reflects Virat Kohli after losing first ODI
India vs New Zealand: We were 10-15 runs short, feels Ross Taylor after Black Caps lose 1st T20I by six wickets
India vs New Zealand: Chance for Virat Kohli's young guns to impress in key players' absence as teams gear up for first ODI