Ross Taylor and stand-in captain Tom Latham combined in a 138-run stand to guide New Zealand to a morale-boosting four-wicket victory over India in the first one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Taylor brought up his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 while Latham, deputising for the injured Kane Williamson, weighed in with 69 as the hosts chased down India’s imposing 347-4, passing the target with almost two overs to spare.

Victory was not without a scare, however. New Zealand lost three quick wickets as they approached the target, raising fears of a repeat of their capitulation in the Twenty20 series, when they threw away winning positions in the last three games to slump to a 5-0 defeat.

But Mitchell Santner held his nerve, finishing on 12 not out as New Zealand ended an eight-game losing streak, having also succumbed 3-0 in their Test series in Australia.

India’s massive total was built on Shreyas Iyer’s maiden one-day international century. Dropped on eight, 11 and 83, he went on to score 103 and shared in century stands with both Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out).

Twitterati heaped praise on the Black Caps' remarkable performance:

Exciting contests don't seem to cease in this New Zealand tour

Congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on an exceptional run chase, their highest ever. @RossLTaylor was simply too good for the Indian bowlers today and Tom Latham supported him brilliantly. For India, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul's partnership was a delight to watch. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oeDzpV8sUO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 5, 2020

More importantly, can they begin a sequence of wins?

new zealand fail to continue sequence of chokes #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 5, 2020

'Ross the boss' scripts the winning act again!

Ross kaun hai maaloom hai Kya ?

Ross is the boss.

Ross is the one, who in a few weeks will become the first ever player to play 100 Tests, 100 ODI's, 100 T20's

What an Incredible innings from such a wonderful player .Congrats @BLACKCAPS on chasing down 348 with ease #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AqkyiysxkL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2020

A new high for the Kiwis!

Highest targets successfully chased by New Zealand in ODIs: 348 v India, Hamilton, 2020* 347 v Australia, Hamilton, 2007 337 v Australia, Auckland, 2007 #INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 5, 2020

Man of the Match is delighted!

Delighted for the team tonight! Awesome to bat with Henry & Tom to achieve a really satisfying win. Love playing at Seddon Park (thanks KJ). Next stop Eden Park #NZvIND @ Seddon Park https://t.co/IHsM80G74h — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) February 5, 2020

Deja Vu, Black Caps fans?

Hamilton, 2007 ▶️ New Zealand chase down 347 vs Australia Hamilton, 2020 ▶️ New Zealand chase down 348 vs India#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/d6qOiZpiyi — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020

The list would seem incomplete without acknowledging the customary 'Taylor' pun



A Taylor-made comeback by the Kiwis with fitting knocks from Latham and Nicholls! #WhistlePodu #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rlzQBE0hpr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 5, 2020

With inputs from Reuters

