India vs New Zealand: 'Ross is the Boss', 'New Zealand fail to continue sequence of chokes', Twitterati hail Black Caps win in first ODI
Ross Taylor brought up his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 while Latham, deputising for the injured Kane Williamson, weighed in with 69 as the hosts chased down India’s imposing 347-4, passing the target with almost two overs to spare.
Ross Taylor and stand-in captain Tom Latham combined in a 138-run stand to guide New Zealand to a morale-boosting four-wicket victory over India in the first one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Taylor brought up his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 while Latham, deputising for the injured Kane Williamson, weighed in with 69 as the hosts chased down India’s imposing 347-4, passing the target with almost two overs to spare.
Victory was not without a scare, however. New Zealand lost three quick wickets as they approached the target, raising fears of a repeat of their capitulation in the Twenty20 series, when they threw away winning positions in the last three games to slump to a 5-0 defeat.
But Mitchell Santner held his nerve, finishing on 12 not out as New Zealand ended an eight-game losing streak, having also succumbed 3-0 in their Test series in Australia.
India’s massive total was built on Shreyas Iyer’s maiden one-day international century. Dropped on eight, 11 and 83, he went on to score 103 and shared in century stands with both Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out).
Twitterati heaped praise on the Black Caps' remarkable performance:
Exciting contests don't seem to cease in this New Zealand tour
More importantly, can they begin a sequence of wins?
'Ross the boss' scripts the winning act again!
A new high for the Kiwis!
Man of the Match is delighted!
Deja Vu, Black Caps fans?
The list would seem incomplete without acknowledging the customary 'Taylor' pun
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2020 17:32:58 IST
