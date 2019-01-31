First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 31, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in SA | 5th ODI Jan 30, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
The Wisden Trophy Jan 31, 2019
WI vs ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
SL in AUS Feb 01, 2019
AUS vs SL
Manuka Oval, Canberra
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma rates batting collapse as visitors' 'one of worst performances'

In the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested after the side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India's much-vaunted batting was dismissed for 92 in 30.5 overs here with pacer Trent Boult (5/21) bowling a deadly opening spell.

Press Trust of India, Jan 31, 2019 14:19:14 IST

Hamilton: Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma Thursday described India's batting performance as "one of the worst in a long time" after the visitors were shot out for their seventh lowest ODI total in a shocking eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the fourth one-dayer here.

In the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested after the side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India's much-vaunted batting was dismissed for 92 in 30.5 overs here with pacer Trent Boult (5/21) bowling a deadly opening spell.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma scored seven as India were bowled out for 92. Twitter @BCCI

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma scored seven as India were bowled out for 92. Twitter @BCCI

"One of our worst performances with the bat for a long time. Something we didn't expect. You got to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. It was a magnificent effort by them," said Rohit after a disappointing outing on his 200th ODI.

It was also the lowest total posted by any side on this venue, the previous lowest of 122 also against India's name.

Rohit gave credit to the Kiwi bowlers for utilising the conditions to perfection and said Indian batters failed to apply themselves on what was a good Seddon Park wicket.

"Something to learn for us. At times, you need to absorb pressure (when asked about how to bat in swinging conditions). We need to blame ourselves for it. Things were looking good at one stage. It was about applying ourselves," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper said poor shot selection was the cause behind India's terrible showing on Thursday.

"Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging," Rohit said.

"We have been enjoying a good run in the limited formats for a number of series. Everyone knows what went wrong. There will be times when it swings and we need to deal with it.

"Good teams usually keep ticking the boxes and today we didn't tick the right boxes," he added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for his bowlers for their splendid effort of bundling India out under 100.

"We didn't expect the surface to behave like this. Nice to restrict them to a 90-odd total. It stood up a little bit and nipped a bit. It spun as well. One of those days, things went well," he said.

"Credit to the areas guys bowled. We always wanted early wickets, to be able to do that was a real step at the right direction."

Terming his bowlers' effort as "outstanding", Williamson said their plan always was to dismantle India's batting unit with swing.

"It was swinging, that was a weapon we wanted to use because we were able to put India under pressure, we were able to pick regular wickets.

"We exploited the conditions really well and chased down nicely as well. We always play to win and today was an outstanding performance," he said.

Williamson said any team will only improve by playing against a strong side like India.

"Against a team like India, it's going to be a strong challenge. An opportunity to play against best team in the world is a great opportunity to improve," he said.

Man-of-the-match Boult said it was satisfying to be able to exploit the conditions to perfection against a side like India.

"It was nice to see the ball moving around, made the most of it. Nice to chase it down as well. It swung around nicely; pretty satisfying. To make most of it is another thing. It was good fun, nice to bowl them out cheaply," he said.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 14:19:14 IST

Tags : Colin De Grandhomme, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand Report Card, India Vs NZ, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, V 2019, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7937 124
3 New Zealand 5402 110
4 South Africa 5393 110
5 Pakistan 4812 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all