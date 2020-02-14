India vs New Zealand: Recovering pacer Lockie Ferguson not expecting to be picked for Test series, targets Australia series in March for return
Ferguson broke down after bowling just 11 overs in the first Test in Perth and has been working his way back to fitness for Auckland in domestic cricket
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 14th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s dwindling fortunes in states a result of top-heavy central leadership; party yet to address lack of empowered local leaders
-
India offers to partially open up its poultry, dairy markets in effort to strike deal with Donald Trump during upcoming visit
-
AAP's return to power in Delhi owes as much to development agenda as shift in voter sensibilities from national to local issues
-
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fears getting sacked if he fails to achieve European glory with club
-
Love Aaj Kal movie review: Sara Ali Khan is saddled with Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali's mind-numbing script
-
SC verdict upholding Centre's amendments to SC/ST Atrocities Act restores law's original intent, corrects flawed 2018 judgment
-
AGR woes: Is there no law left in this country, asks SC; takes strong note of telcos' non-compliance of its order
-
To be truly inclusive, anti-CAA movement must acknowledge protest traditions in languages beyond Urdu
-
My Kolkata in Kolkata: Local photography enthusiasts showcase the ethos of the city through their own lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Wellington: Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is not expecting to be picked in New Zealand’s Test squad on Monday for the series against India as he recovers from a calf injury that ruined his debut against Australia late last year.
Ferguson broke down after bowling just 11 overs in the first Test in Perth and has been working his way back to fitness for Auckland in domestic cricket.
File image Lockie Ferguson. AP
He expects to play New Zealand’s domestic one-day final on Sunday and indicated the limited-overs series against Australia in March was a more realistic target for his international return.
“Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year,” he told Stuff Media in Auckland on Friday.
“We’ve got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it’s important with a calf injury, where there’s a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative."
“Sunday’s my focus and then I’ll be looking to play some first-class cricket.”
Despite making his Test debut last December, Ferguson is realistically fifth in the pecking order behind the established trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner and then Matt Henry.
Boult broke his hand in Australia but trained with the national side earlier this week in Mount Maunganui before they wrapped up a 3-0 sweep in the one-day series over India and should play the first Test that starts on 21 February in Wellington.
“It’s not an easy side to make, the New Zealand Test side,” Ferguson added. “Not that it’s easy to make any of the sides, but they’ve been exceptional for so long, and especially the fast-bowling attack, that’s been very settled for a long time.”
He also acknowledged that despite being considered as more of a limited-overs bowler at the international level, he was still motivated to play the longest form of the game.
“Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play Test cricket, because personally I feel that’s the biggest challenge,” he said.
“I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine."
“On the day it wasn’t to be (in Perth), I only got through 11 overs, and it was really frustrating."
“But it’s one of those things. When you bowl quick, injuries can sometimes happen.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2020 11:16:46 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson says pacers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson are 'tracking nicely' ahead of Test series
India vs New Zealand: Pacers Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett called in to form new-look pace attack for ODI series
India vs New Zealand: Kiwi captain Kane Williamson ruled out of fourth T20I due to injury