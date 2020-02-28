India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri feels Wellington defeat serves as timely 'shake up' ahead of Christchurch Test
India lost the first Test by 10 wickets in just over three days and Shastri considers it as a blessing in disguise for a bunch of players who have gotten used to only winning games.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs THAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs PAKW - Feb 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
In aftermath of Delhi riots, overworked doctors, kindness of strangers at Al-Hind hospital set example for city admin
-
Donald Trump's visit to India may not have resulted in a trade deal, but it wasn't without strategic deliverables
-
Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex sinks 1,126 points in morning session amid global selloff, Nifty tanks 339 points; over Rs 5 lakh cr investor wealth wiped off
-
With Brexit underway, Britain and European Union enter trade negotiations on an acrimonious note
-
Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock defeat against Olympiakos; Manchester United, Wolves advance into last 16 with emphatic wins
-
Ajay Devgn to play lead in Hindi remake of Karthi's Tamil blockbuster Kaithi; film to release on 12 February, 2021
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Manohar Lal Khattar govt, alleges corruption in cooperative sugar mills
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Christchurch: India men's head coach Ravi Shastri termed the Basin Reserve debacle as a timely "shake up" for his team which will now go into the second Test with an "open mind", fully aware of the challenges that New Zealand will pose over the next five days.
India lost the first Test by 10 wickets in just over three days and Shastri considers it as a blessing in disguise for a bunch of players who have gotten used to only winning games.
File image of India's men's team head coach Ravi Shastri. Sportzpics
"I always believe when you are on a run like we were, a shake-up like that (first Test) is good because it opens your mindset. When you are on the road winning all the time and you haven't tasted defeat, you can have a closed or fixed mindset," Shastri said on the eve of the second Test.
"...there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand are employing and now you are prepared, what to expect and you have your plans on how to counter that. It's a good lesson and I am sure the boys are up for the challenge," the head coach seemed confident as ever.
The defeat, nonetheless, hurts and Shastri made it clear that Test cricket remains on top of his team's agenda followed by T20s during next two years when ODIs are "least priority", the reason being World Test Championship final in 2021 and the back to back ICC T20 World Cup.
"I wouldn't judge ODI and Test cricket as they are totally different things. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment. Because of the schedule and what's coming up in the next two years. Our focus – Test cricket is No.1 and T20 cricket," said Shastri.
India is still on top of World Test Championship points table and Shastri feels that there shouldn't be undue panic after just one defeat.
"...we played eight games (3 vs South Africa, 2 vs West Indies and 2 vs Bangladesh and 1 vs New Zealand) and won seven. For one loss, there is absolutely no need to panic. And neither is anyone looking in that direction in this team," he asserted.
When asked why is it that teams struggle away from home, Shastri pointed it specifically to the format.
"It's the red ball. The conditions of red and white balls are completely different...touring a country playing white ball cricket, the red ball is totally different especially in England and New Zealand, where conditions can be pretty much similar, he analysed.
"It's any team, it will take a while to acclimatise. We are here not to give any excuses. We were outplayed in that first Test."
He didn't hide his disappointment at Ravichandran Ashwin's dip in batting form and hinted that Ravindra Jadeja could make a comeback in the playing XI.
Asked how does one make a choice between Ashwin and Jadeja, the coach explained elaborately about the boxes that need to be ticked.
"You will see how much of a role a spinner has, first of all. How many overs you think he is going to bowl in the game. Is there going to be something for him on day four or five? Will the second innings be that important?
"Do you need him more in the first innings of a game? Is his batting going to count? Is his fielding going to count? Is his overall fitness going to count? Those are areas you look into."
He also explained the rationale behind Rishabh Pant being preferred over Wriddhiman Saha.
"We went for Saha in India because there would be a lot of spin, and on turning tracks where bounce could be uneven, you need an experienced keeper and Saha is, to be honest, one of the best around.
"But when you come here, there is not much of spin bowling. Emphasis is on fast bowling and then the batting becomes a key factor. Plus the fact that he (Pant) is a left-hander, and an aggressive batsman lower down the order. That tilted the scales in his favour here.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 11:18:32 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand, Test series preview: Trent Boult's return bolsters Kiwi pace attack while visitors look to continue dream Test run
Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch to bounce back, says Ajinkya Rahane
India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane believes Kiwis start as favourites in Tests, but says visitors feel at home in all conditions