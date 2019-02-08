India vs New Zealand: Protesting against Scott Kuggeleijn, fans brandish #MeToo poster at Eden Park during 2nd T20I
New Zealand cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn's participation in the ongoing T20I series against India is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with spectators at Wellington and Eden Park holding up posters in protest pertaining to charges of rape that had been levelled against him in the past.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 66% college grads say will vote in LS polls; only 51% of high school grads set to cast ballot
-
Alita: Battle Angel movie review — Sci-fi? Young Adult? Robert Rodriguez's film doesn't know what it wants to be
-
Emiliano Sala's family in mourning after British authorities identify footballer's body recovered from wreckage
-
Saudi crown prince told aide he would go after Jamal Khashoggi 'with a bullet', claims New York Times report
-
Sensex plunges 424 points to close at 36,546, Nifty down 126 points; Tata Motors shares fall 17%
-
BJP criticises triple talaq, nikah halala but hasn’t yet clarified its stance; experts say tacit politicisation of personal law at heart of issue
-
Rama, Ravana and Jhansi Ki Rani: Political leaders are often likened to historical figures, potrayed as demons and gods
-
'Let’s go see Agasthya': Chronicling Kerala women's fight against forest department to scale a peak
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
चाय बागानों वाले बंगाल में 'चाय वाले' से दुश्मनी दीदी को भारी पड़ेगी?
-
अब 2014 जैसा माहौल नहीं है, रॉबर्ट वाड्रा पर आक्रामकता का दांव बीजेपी को भारी पड़ सकता है
-
बूथ, बजट और विकास के त्रिकोण के साथ हिंदुत्व से मिशन यूपी साधेगी बीजेपी
-
मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे: कवाल जाट मर्डर केस में सात आरोपियों को उम्रकैद
-
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मायावती की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, SC ने मूर्तियों पर खर्च पैसे वापस करने का दिया आदेश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
New Zealand cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn's participation in the ongoing T20I series against India is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with spectators at Wellington and Eden Park holding up posters in protest pertaining to charges of rape that had been levelled against him in the past.
Scott Kuggeleijn bowls during the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India at Auckland. AP
According to ESPNCricinfo, one poster at Auckland's Eden Park — where India pulled off a series-levelling seven-wicket victory on Friday — read "Wake up, NZ Cricket, #MeToo" in reference to an ongoing movement against sexual harassment and consent.
There was a similar placard held up at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, where the first match of the series took place, which read, "No means no". However, it was controversially taken down by stadium officials, which invited a lot of criticism for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in the aftermath, with the board even agreeing later that the move was unnecessary.
"We agree the course taken was an over-reaction and unnecessary, and the sign certainly wasn't offensive," NZC public affairs manager Richard Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
The all-rounder, son of former Test cricketer Chris Kuggeleijn, had been charged with rape in 2015, with trials subsequently taking place in 2016 and 2017. While the jury on the first occasion were left undecided on the matter, the second one, in a verdict on February 2017 at the Hamilton District Court, declared him 'Not Guilty'.
Kuggeleijn had admitted that the victim had told him twice that she didn't intend to have physical relations with him during the incident.
The third T20I between the two sides takes place at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2019 22:48:17 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill ruled out of T20I series after failing to recover from back injury
India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill aggravates lower back issue during practice, likely to miss final ODI
Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill's record during 2nd India-New Zealand T20I at Auckland