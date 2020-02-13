India vs New Zealand: Opening pair, spin combination in focus as visitors prepare for warm-up game
After the harsh reality check of 0-3 drubbing in the just-concluded ODI series, a red-ball warm-up game will be the most welcome distraction for Virat Kohli and his men as a precursor to the two-match Test series starting next week.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 13th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 14th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Motera gets ready for 'kem chho' Trump but real challenge for Narendra Modi lies in eking out a 'limited-scope' trade deal with US
-
As Bernie Sanders rises, some Democrats are extremely jittery about possible consequences
-
AAP's return to power in Delhi owes as much to development agenda as shift in voter sensibilities from national to local issues
-
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa consolidate top spot after victory in high-scoring encounter against Mumbai City FC
-
Kartik Aryan on Love Aaj Kal: I'm working out of my comfort zone for the first time and it’s a litmus test for me
-
PSA dossiers used to incarcerate Jammu and Kashmir’s politicians: Their sepia text comes through in Technicolor absurdity
-
Trend of high inflation, low growth continues: No strong revival signs yet; all we have are warning signals
-
In Jamia students' anti-CAA protests are echoes of the university's challenge to British occupation of India
-
Mahakali: Conflict escalates as locals lose out on livelihoods; municipalities at loggerheads over revenue
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Hamilton: Clarity on the opening combination and a call on whether Ravichandran Ashwin's variations can trump Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skill-sets will be the focus for India in their three-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI starting here on Friday.
Shubman Gill will hope to impress in the warm-up game to bolster his chances of a Test debut. Twitter @RealShubmanGill
After the harsh reality check of 0-3 drubbing in the just-concluded ODI series, a red-ball warm-up game will be the most welcome distraction for Virat Kohli and his men as a precursor to the two-match Test series starting next week.
India could not have asked for a better practice game as the opposition team is full of New Zealand senior and 'A' team players, including leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, in their ranks.
The inclusion of white-ball pacers Scott Kuggeliejn and Blair Tickner will be the kind of test which both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill will relish as they make a case for their inclusion in the playing XI for the first Test starting in Wellington on 21 February.
Shubman will be itching to show his skipper that he is ready for the big debut which is eagerly anticipated among his growing legion of fans, despite his international career being two-match old.
A flat track like the one at Seddon Park will also be a test for the two frontline spinners with Ashwin and Jadeja getting a chance to test the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Bruce, and Seifert in action.
A good show on a flat deck can improve Ashwin's chances of toppling Jadeja even though the proposition looks dim at the moment.
For the New Zealand XI, there is Dane Cleaver, who has had scores of 196 and 53 in the two A 'Tests' against India. He would like to impress the selectors and get into the team for the Test series.
India's red-ball overseas warm-up games in the past few years have mostly been two-day affairs with the home team batting on one day and visitors on the other day.
Devoid of the first-class status, the matches have been about giving everyone in the squad a chance to have a decent hit between 50 to 100 balls and bowlers getting into the groove with a spell or two.
The hosting Boards also often put up a rag-tag outfit which is a strategic move to deny visiting teams a chance to check out against quality batting or bowling line-up.
However, this warm-up game promises to be different as India are looking to get their combination right for the Test series which is also a part of World Test Championship.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill.
NZ XI: Daryl Mitchell (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young. 13th men: Jake Gibson (Friday) and Scott Johnston (Saturday and Sunday).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2020 11:12:21 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Harbhajan Singh backs Shubman Gill over Prithvi Shaw for debut in first Test
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st ODI at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Taylor's unbeaten ton guides Kiwis to four-wicket win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps clinch series with 22-run win