India vs New Zealand: Opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series due to shoulder injury
Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the five-match T20I series in New Zealand due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs CHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs HAR Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 256 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZ Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 1 wicket
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 tied with Australia Under-19
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs AFG India Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 211 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NIGU Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 15 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs CAN - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs UAE - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs ZIM - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs SL - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
With UberEats in the bag, Zomato breaches Swiggy’s stronghold on food-delivery business in South India
-
Iran confirms Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles downed Ukrainian jet killing 176 people on board
-
SAD says won't contest Delhi Assembly polls, can't accept BJP's request to change stance on CAA
-
India 4th best market for global firms looking for growth abroad; shows highest levels of confidence among major economies: CEO survey
-
SC issues notice to Centre over plea challenging constitutionality of minority commission, welfare schemes for religious minorities
-
Premier League: A month in, Mikel Arteta's task at Arsenal is to control what can’t be controlled and lead Gunners back to glory
-
20 years of Hrithik Roshan: How the actor has managed to maintain his superstar aura through highs and lows
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
At Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker's call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Tuesday ruled out of the five-match T20I series in New Zealand due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.
"Yes, he has been ruled out of the T20 series. A replacement will be announced soon" a BCCI official told PTI.
Shikhar Dhawan injured his shoulder during the third ODI against Australia. Sportzpics
Dhawan's injury troubles have carried into the new year and he did not come out to open during the successful run chase against Australia on Sunday.
The southpaw was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during fielding at the Chinnaswamy Stadim on Sunday.
KL Rahul came out to bat in his place alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan was seen wearing a sling on his left hand.
The 34-year-old Dhawan did not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.
Dhawan missed the entire limited overs series against West Indies last month.
He also had to pull out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia. In the same game, he had scored a match-winning hundred.
Dhawan had scored 96 and 74 in the first two games of the current series against Australia. India won the series 2-1.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 21, 2020 15:42:08 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Dark cloud hover over Ishant Sharma's participation in Tests after Delhi bowler hurts ankle during Ranji Trophy match
India vs New Zealand: Like last year, we will look to put Kiwis under pressure from ball one, says Virat Kohli
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma excited by challenge of dangerous New Zealand bowling attack, blustery conditions