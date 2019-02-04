India vs New Zealand, ODIs stats review: From Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal’s rise to visitors' impressive record against Kiwis
Mohammed Shami completes 100 wickets in ODIs, India register 55th win against Kiwis and other key numbers in our ODI series' stats review
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
The recently-concluded ODI series between New Zealand and India gave both the teams a chance to experiment with the playing XI. In the first three ODIs, visitors had smooth outings, winning matches without dropping a sweat. On the other hand, New Zealand fought hard in the last two ODIs. They managed to pull off a spectacular win in Hamilton but it was too little too late as far as the fate of the series was concerned. India clinched yet another overseas ODI series and the bowlers’ consistent dominance was a major reason for that.
Mohammed Shami took 11 wickets in the series, which is the joint fourth-most by any bowler in an ODI series in New Zealand against New Zealand. He became only the third Indian pacer to win a Player of the series award in ODIs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Ambati Rayudu’s 90 runs in the last ODI at Wellington strengthened his case for No 4 slot while New Zealand would ponder over their opening combination and all-rounder slot going into the 2019 World Cup. Overall, it was India’s series and the result margin of 4-1 in their favour proves it.
India's Mohammed Shami was adjudged the Player of the Series for shining with the ball in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. AP
Let’s look at some of the records created and broken during the ODI series.
Fifth ODI
This was only the fourth time that New Zealand lost four or more matches in a home bilateral ODI series.
India have won only more matches against Sri Lanka and West Indies than New Zealand in ODIs.
Yuzvendra Chahal’s nine wickets in the ODI series is now the joint second-most by a spinner in an ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand. He has certainly sealed his spot in the XI with this performance.
Fourth ODI
New Zealand posted the largest ODI win against India in terms of balls remaining. No other team has achieved such a big-margin win against the Indians.
This was only the second instance for India when a No 10 batsman top-scored for them in an ODI innings. It happened in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton.
This was only the second time that India were bowled out under 100 runs in ODIs against New Zealand.
Trent Boult has now five five-fors in ODIs which is the joint most for any New Zealand player alongside Richard Hadlee.
Third ODI
No player has now hit more sixes for India than Rohit Sharma in ODIs. He equalled MS Dhoni’s record of hitting 215 sixes for India.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s 16 century stands in the ODIs are now the joint third-most for a pair in ODIs.
Second ODI
India’s biggest win by runs in New Zealand came in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui when they beat the home team by 90 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian player to take two four-fors in ODIs in New Zealand after Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath in the second ODI.
Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s pair has now added more overseas century stands for India than Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s pair in ODIs.
First ODI
Shikhar Dhawan completed his 5000 ODI runs in the first ODI in 118 innings which is the joint third-fastest among all the players.
This was only the third time that New Zealand were bowled out under 200 runs against India in ODIs at home.
Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets (in 56 matches) during the first ODI played at Napier, eclipsing Irfan Pathan’s record of achieving the same feat in 59 matches.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 15:45:30 IST
