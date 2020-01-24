India vs New Zealand: No one spoke of jet lag in the team, we did not want any excuse, says Virat Kohli after visitor's win in first T20I
India, who arrived here only a couple of days ago, chased down New Zealand's 203 for five with an over to spare.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 25th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs JPN - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs SCO - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs UAE - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs NIG - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Locals of UP's Meerut town launch neighbourhood watch to safeguard women, children from police raids
-
From inaugurating museum to declassifying 'Netaji Files', BJP has often appropriated Bose's legacy to make inroads in Bengal
-
Recent spate of nationwide protests underline impact of citizens' ideological assertion on Indian policy
-
Panga movie review: Kangana's sedate turn anchors a heartening but sanitised take on middle-class India
-
Australian Open 2020: Wang Qiang turns the tables on 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams with simplicity and a smile
-
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25, more than 800 infected in China as infections spreads
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
In Maharashtra's Kurundvad village, the women of the Sonamata Mahila Bhajni Mandal oppose oppression through music
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Auckland: India also beat the jet lag besides New Zealand in the T20 series opener here and skipper Virat Kohli said Friday's convincing win was just the kind of start his team was looking for.
India, who arrived here only a couple of days ago, chased down New Zealand's 203 for five with an over to spare.
Kohli had spoken about the tight scheduling in the pre-match press conference but there was no such talk within the team.
File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
"We enjoyed this. Landing two days before and playing a game like this, it was fantastic... This sets up for the whole tour for us. Felt like 80 percent support was for us and the crowd was right behind us. You need that sort of push chasing 200 plus. We never spoke of the jet lag in the team. We didn't want any excuse," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.
New Zealand is a good seven and a half hours ahead of India time.
India came into the series high on confidence, having beaten Australia 2-1 at home in the ODI series that concluded on Sunday.
"We had a really good series against Australia and we took that confidence in here. You can't be harsh on anyone on this kind of pitch. I think we did well in the middle overs, to restrict them under 210 was a good effort.
"I think fielding is one thing that we can improve on, just getting used to the ground dimensions and the ball snaking a bit," said Kohli, referring to the longer side boundaries and short straight boundaries at the peculiar shaped Eden Park.
Shreyas Iyer (58 not out off 29) finished the game for India after KL Rahul (56off 27) and Kohli (45 off 32) provided the launch pad.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said defending 203 was always going to be tough at this venue.
"We know coming to Eden Park it's hard to defend and there was a bit of dew and obviously India showed their class. We knew batting first we had to get a good total on the board.
"Being a second-used surface, it was a high scoring game. But with ball in hand, if we could get three or four early, we could have got ahead of the game."
Williamson himself blazed away to a 26-ball 51.
"Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly. But we do need to find ways to pick up some wickets.
"It was nice to build some partnerships. Guys came in and played their roles really well. It's important we improve in all areas in the next game," said Williamson.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2020 17:25:00 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's blazing fifties help Men in Blue win by six wickets in 1st T20I
India vs New Zealand, T20I stats preview: Despite Men in Blue entering contest as favourites, numbers paint a different story
India vs New Zealand: Coach Ravi Shastri reiterates team's goals, says winning World Cup remains 'obsession'