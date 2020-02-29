India vs New Zealand: Most dismissals were due to batsmen's errors, not pitch, says Hanuma Vihari after first day's play
Hanuma Vihari on Saturday said poor shot selection led to India getting bowled out for a below-par 242 against New Zealand on a "fair pitch", dealing a blow to their hopes of a comeback in the two-Test series.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs NEP Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs BANW New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 42 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs THAW South Africa Women beat Thailand Women by 113 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs SIN Singapore beat Thailand by 43 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 1st, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs WIW - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW vs BANW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
In Q3, non-government GDP actually grew by just 3.9%; economy is in ICU, needs an urgent booster shot
-
'We all cried as we treated Delhi riot victims, had never seen anything like it,' doctors at Al-Hind hospital narrate tales of brutality
-
GDP growth slows to nearly 7-year low at 4.7% in Q3 on poor performance by manufacturing, construction sectors
-
Trance movie review: Fahadh Faasil's manic energy lends an edge to an initially promising, ultimately undeserving script
-
US, Taliban will sign peace deal today ending 19-yr-long Afghanistan war; Mike Pompeo to be present during signing of agreement
-
ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa 1st leg semi-final: In 'unstoppable force vs immovable object' battle, visitors hold edge
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
The Stories in My Life: Reading RK Narayan's timeless reflections on history and discarded leaders in 'Lawley Road'
-
P Chidambaram criticises Delhi govt's decision to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, says AAP no less ill-informed than Centre about sedition law
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Christchurch: Hanuma Vihari on Saturday said poor shot selection led to India getting bowled out for a below-par 242 against New Zealand on a "fair pitch", dealing a blow to their hopes of a comeback in the two-Test series.
Hanuma Vihari said poor shot selection led to India getting bowled out for a below-par 242. AP
New Zealand were 63 for no loss at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test.
Vihari, who was very impressive in his 55 off 70 balls, said that he wanted to attack so that Cheteshwar Pujara can play his natural game of grinding the bowling.
"Yes, obviously as the pitch didn't do as much as we expected," Vihari was honest in his assessment of the green top.
"They bowled in good areas and knew what to expect from this track. Prithvi set the tone, Pujara spent time. All dismissals happened at wrong time. None of the dismissals were because of the pitch. Mostly it was because of batsmen's error. Pitch was fair," the dependable middle-order batsman said.
On this track, a total in excess of 300 would have been an ideal first-innings score.
Vihari looked in command while playing the short ball and he said leaving them would have also hampered Pujara's natural game.
Both of them playing a defensive game in the first Test in Wellington cost India dearly.
"As Pujara was playing at one end and I wanted to take that lead and play positively because he is a player who will play for a lot of time. We know that.
"So I didn't also want to take time and put pressure on Pujara or on our innings because if you don't keep scoreboard moving you will get stuck like in the last game. That's why I decided to play positively and take them on," Vihari explained his game plan.
He regretted getting out at the wrong time as his dismissal at the stroke of tea triggered a collapse in the final session.
"It was a wrong time to get out obviously just before tea as we had a good session. We scored 110 runs and lost only one wicket prior to that. I was batting positively but I played one shot too many."
For Vihari, going after the short ball was his decision.
"It was a personal decision. As a team we wanted to show more intent. Wicket was much better here and it was a personal decision to put the short ball away and put pressure on them.
"It didn't go our way on a couple of occasions. I am sure when we get opportunity again we can do it."
Vihari had played an A game at the Hagley Oval and his assessment is that the pitch would flatten out eventually.
"I played an India A game here and that's what I was communicating to my teammates that it doesn't do much after the first session and it really flattens out after that.
"It will slow down on day three and four. It played according to our imagination. It's a fair wicket," he assessed.
He said Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul was well deserved.
"He will get much more bounce than other bowlers and that extra bounce is a factor on these kind of pitches where it is bouncy and much more spongy than Indian tracks.
"To play him on frontfoot balls are more dangerous than back of length or short balls. Jamieson deservingly got five wickets."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 29, 2020 15:27:52 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Pacer Matt Henry included in Black Caps' first Test squad as cover for Neil Wagner
India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee, Trent Boult run riot as hosts win by 10 wickets; Virat Kohli and Co lose first match in WTC
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co bundle out for 242 courtesy poor shot selection; Kiwis go to stumps at 63/0