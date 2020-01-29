India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami's last over got us victory, not my two sixes, says Rohit Sharma after Hamilton win
Rohit Sharma said, 'The last over that Shami bowled was very important for us and a positive sign because we could play a game like this in the World Cup.'
Hamilton: Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday emphasised on India's recent winning streak in the shortest format, calling it a good sign heading into the T20 World Cup.
India claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand with victory.
Rohit has forged two great opening partnerships for India with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. He said that the team management will decide which one comes to the fore later for the T20 World Cup.
Mohammed Shami is surrounded by his teammates after he successfully defended nine runs in the final over of the third T20I to take the game into Super Over. AP
"Whenever anyone's got an opportunity, they have made it count. Shikhar as well, when he played the last series against Sri Lanka, he got a crucial 50 and then KL has been in good form over the last 7-8 T20s, he's got probably 4 or 5 fifties," Rohit said.
"So it's a good sign for the team. That's how we look at it. It's important for most of our players to stay in good form and then what happens with the final XI and everything that will be only decided once all the players are available and the captain and management will sit together and identify who are the right guys to play that particular game. That's how I look at it.
"For me, I want everyone to stay in good form, which has happened through the series. It is a great sign for us moving forward in this particular format at least. I wish the next two games too we don't relax. We just want to keep the momentum going. It's a good sign," he opined.
India wouldn't have won the third T20 International without his two Super Over sixes but a modest Rohit credited Mohammed Shami for the victory.
Shami took two wickets in the final over to dismiss both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.
Rohit hit two sixes off the last two balls in the Super Over as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Both teams were tied on 179 runs each after fifties from Rohit and Williamson cancelled each other.
"I think Mohammed Shami's last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami's over where we defended nine runs. It's not easy with the dew," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.
The India vice captain added, "The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well... One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over."
Last but not the least, Rohit opined that it was tough not to feel for New Zealand who have been on the wrong end of Super Over results for a while now.
"Kane Williamson played a solid innings. Of course their team will feel disappointed about how they could lose such a game. But we have to look at how we came back into the game.
"The last over that Shami bowled was very important for us and a positive sign because we could play a game like this in the World Cup. Then what do we do.
"We can't lose hope. We will need to stay strong, even if you need defend five runs, you have to show a positive attitude, and we showed that here," Rohit signed off.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2020 20:17:09 IST
