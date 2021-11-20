Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill surpasses Virat Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20Is

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 20th, 2021
  • 11:32:34 IST

Ranchi: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series. India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill bats during the second T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. AP

New Zealand's Martin Guptill bats during the second T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. AP

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.

Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31, Daryl Mitchell 31; Harshal Patel 2/25).
India: 155 for 3 in 17.2 overs (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/16).

Updated Date: November 20, 2021 11:32:34 IST

Tags:

