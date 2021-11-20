India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill surpasses Virat Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20Is

Ranchi: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.
Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series. India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.
Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.
Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31, Daryl Mitchell 31; Harshal Patel 2/25).
India: 155 for 3 in 17.2 overs (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/16).
