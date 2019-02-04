India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill ruled out of T20I series after failing to recover from back injury
Martin Guptill was Monday ruled out of the New Zealand side for the Twenty20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata vs CBI LIVE updates: Centre-Bengal govt battle reaches Parliament, EC, Supreme Court; Opposition drafts plan for 'nationwide movement'
-
Essel Group gets time from lenders till September to clean its books, keep listed entities afloat
-
Centre's crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer's money, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally
-
Wreckage of plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson found, say investigators
-
Varun Tej, Venkatesh's F2 has brought back the comedy genre after a long dry spell in Telugu cinema
-
Citizenship Bill, controlled aggression, attack on Mamata: Narendra Modi’s twin rallies reveal BJP’s Bengal strategy
-
Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets
-
In 'The Crocodile', Gulzar tells a story of smoke and fire during Dussehra
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
ममता Vs केंद्र Live Updates: बंगाल के चीफ सेक्रेटरी के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अवमानना केस करने की तैयारी में CBI
-
जिसे कभी मुख्यमंत्री बनवाया, अब उसी के सामने टिकट के तलबगार हैं शरद यादव!
-
राज्यसभा में सरकार को घेरेगी कांग्रेस, पार्टी ने अपने सदस्यों को किया व्हिप जारी
-
पाकिस्तान डायरी: हज भी बना महंगाई का शिकार, लोगों ने पूछा- कप्तान साहब, आखिर तब्दीली आएगी कब
-
कोलकाता पुलिस vs CBI: सीएम ममता बनर्जी धरने पर बैठीं, जानिए सियासी ड्रामे की पूरी कहानी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Wellington: Martin Guptill was Monday ruled out of the New Zealand side for the Twenty20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury.
Coach Gary Stead said Guptill failed a fitness test but he remained hopeful the big-hitting opener would recover in time for the one-day international series against Bangladesh starting next week.
File image of Martin Guptill. Reuters
"Unfortunately Martin hasn't recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days," Stead said.
"It's a shame as he's obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we've got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right."
Guptill was injured before Sunday's fifth ODI against India in Wellington which the tourists won by 35 runs to wrap up the series 4-1.
He has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham for the three-game Twenty20 series, which starts in Wellington on Wednesday.
The New Zealand squad includes newcomer Daryl Mitchell, a son of former rugby player and one-time All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who is now an England assistant coach.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 09:52:36 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill aggravates lower back issue during practice, likely to miss final ODI
India vs New Zealand: Kiwi coach Gary Stead believes team's biggest challenge is to build partnerships at the top
India vs New Zealand: With MS Dhoni back in side, visitors hope for mature batting performance in Wellington