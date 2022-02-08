India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ women T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs New Zealand 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs NZ T20I Cricket Match including Dates and Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:

India women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, take on New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday as their limited-overs tour to Kiwiland gets underway.

The T20I will be followed by five ODIs, as the Women in Blue look to finetune their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, starting on 4 March.

All matches will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to carry on her form from the Women’s Big Bash League where the 32-year-old, playing for Melbourne Renegades, amassed 406 runs from 13 games, earning herself a Player of the Tournament Award.

In a stark contrast, Harmanpreet has had a forgettable last 12 months in T20Is for India, scoring just 121 runs from six matches.

The trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey do not find themselves in the T20I squad.

Right-arm medium pacer Meghna Singh is likely to make her T20I debut, while Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana are also set to be part of the playing XI.

India’s bowling department consists of the experienced Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. The two share a combined tally of 151 wickets between them,.

Ekta Bisht, though, last played a T20I for India in March 2019 against England and will look to make her opportunity count.

ODI captain Mithali Raj, meanwhile, said that the team’s focus will be on adapting to the conditions.

"It is a different format. The team will be looking forward to wining the game. Having said that, this T20 will also give a fair idea about the wickets, how the players are coping with an open ground," Mithali said.

"We are here to use this series as preparation for the World Cup because it is the best way we get to know about the wickets and composition we will have next month. We want to put in the our best standard of cricket so the team derives a lot of confidence when get into the World Cup,” she added.

New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine and the White Ferns side sees familiar faces in Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. Pacer Lea Tahuhu will be leading the bowling attack.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the T20I:

When will the one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 9 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women T20I is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 5.30 am IST, with the toss at 5 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

