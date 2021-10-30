India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India would be looking to bounce back hard after the hammering they received at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. A crucial half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India post a respectable 151/7 after they were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.

A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they didn't manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The top order will need to step up big time. It's a crucial match for both India and NZ as Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semis with three wins in three. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they need to make sure that the entire burden is not on Kohli. The bowling too needs to be sharp and incisive.

Shami had an off day going for 11.20 runs an over. He would be looking to bounce back hard. The good thing is that Hardik Pandya has started to bowl in the nets and it will be interesting to see whether he bowls in the game and even if he does, then how many overs? It will also be interesting to see if at all India can bring in the in-form Ishan Kishan into the line-up but they will then have to take the tough call of leaving out either Suryakumar or Pandya which seems to be unlikely.

The Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult battle will be the one to watch out for given Rohit's troubles with the ball coming in from left-arm bowlers.

New Zealand had their own batting problems as they could post just 134/8 against Pakistan in their opening clash. The batsmen got starts but couldn't carry on. The highest score was 27 — made by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

The bowlers battled hard to push Pakistan back but couldn't get them past the finish line. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be the key.

With both teams looking to go all out in pursuit of a crucial win, we can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 31 October 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.