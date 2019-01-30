India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 4th ODI match at Hamilton on live tv online
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand.
India have put in a dominant performance in all the three ODIs against New Zealand so far. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma forged a century-plus partnership to help the visitors beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI on Monday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and signal their preparedness for this year’s World Cup.
Rohit (62) combined with captain Kohli (60) in a 113-run partnership to set up their successful chase before Ambati Rayudu (40) completed the formalities with Dinesh Karthik, who was 38 not out, as India romped home with seven overs to spare.
India's Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the last two ODIs against New Zealand as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested. AP
New Zealand were earlier dismissed for 243 from 49 overs, their third successive failure to last full 50 movers.
India have effortlessly outplayed New Zealand in every match so far and are unlikely to miss Kohli, who is now being rested for the last two ODIs and all three Twenty20 matches.
The fourth ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton and Kiwis would want to come back to winning ways in this match.
Here's a look at all the details concerning the fourth ODI of the five-match series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 31 January, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The fourth India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
What time does the match begin?
The fourth ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2019 11:53:08 IST
