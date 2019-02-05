India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: India are now in the final stages of their long Down Under tour as the three-match T20I series against New Zealand begins on Wednesday, 6 February at Wellington.

After registering a 4-1 win in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Co will now aim to finish the tour with a bang with another series win.

Apart from the series trophy, India's eye will also be on using the three matches as an opportunity to fill up the remaining spots for the 2019 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODI series, returns to international cricket and will look to nail down a place for himself in the ODI side with a good outing in upcoming series.

Along with Pant, Krunal Pandya and Siddarth Kaul have also joined the squad. The duo will also look to impress the selectors with whatever opportunity they get.

The series will also mark a return of MS Dhoni to T20I cricket after missing out on the series against Australia.

For New Zealand, it's about bouncing back in front of home crowd. Pacer Trent Boult has been given a rest while rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner have been called up.

Here's a look at all the details concerning the first T20I of the series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 6 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The fifth India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

What time does the match begin?

The fifth ODI will begin at 12:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 12:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.