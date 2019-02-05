India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I match on live TV online
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the first T20 between India and New Zealand.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Saradha scam: Mamata puts BJP in a spot as Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mukul Roy strive to impress masters
-
Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% of males demand jobs from next govt, 79% of females want women's safety
-
Ahead of proposed Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meet in Vietnam’s Danang, UN monitors say North Korea protecting nuclear missiles
-
Mamata's dharna proves interference in bureaucracy has become integral to Indian politics, sets unhealthy precedent
-
Firstpost at Sundance highlights: From spotlight on Asian, female filmmakers to A24-Amazon battle
-
Premier League: Lacklustre Liverpool held by West Ham United as tension mounts at top of the table
-
Railways escapes glare of slippages in interim Budget 2019; capex falls short while total spend overshoots estimates
-
SC lifts ban on women in dance bars: Questions about consent, protection from exploitation remain
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
केंद्र पर लगातार हमलावर हैं ममता: सत्ता की जंग में एक तीर से कई शिकार कर रही हैं 'दीदी'
-
News LIVE Updates: पुरुलिया में भी सीएम योगी को रैली करने की इजाजत नहीं मिली
-
योगी की रैली से पहले BJP ने ममता पर साधा निशाना, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'How's the खौफ?'
-
Mamata vs CBI की लड़ाई में अनचाहे ही सही, BJP ने सभी विरोधियों को एकजुट कर दिया है
-
ममता को बड़ा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- CBI के समक्ष पेश हों पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: India are now in the final stages of their long Down Under tour as the three-match T20I series against New Zealand begins on Wednesday, 6 February at Wellington.
After registering a 4-1 win in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Co will now aim to finish the tour with a bang with another series win.
Rohit Sharma will captain India in the absence of Virat Kohli. AP
Apart from the series trophy, India's eye will also be on using the three matches as an opportunity to fill up the remaining spots for the 2019 World Cup.
Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODI series, returns to international cricket and will look to nail down a place for himself in the ODI side with a good outing in upcoming series.
Along with Pant, Krunal Pandya and Siddarth Kaul have also joined the squad. The duo will also look to impress the selectors with whatever opportunity they get.
The series will also mark a return of MS Dhoni to T20I cricket after missing out on the series against Australia.
For New Zealand, it's about bouncing back in front of home crowd. Pacer Trent Boult has been given a rest while rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner have been called up.
Here's a look at all the details concerning the first T20I of the series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 6 February, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The fifth India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
What time does the match begin?
The fifth ODI will begin at 12:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 12:00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2019 18:19:19 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI Match on live tv online
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 4th ODI match at Hamilton on live tv online
India vs New Zealand: Hamilton loss brings focus back on visitors' top-heavy batting as middle-order muddle continues