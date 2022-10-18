Team India, who registered a thrilling win in the warm-up game against Australia on Monday, will be riding high on confidence when they lock horns with off-colour New Zealand in their final practice match on Wednesday in Brisbane.

Brilliant knocks from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, and a three-wicket haul masterclass by Mohammed Shami helped India inflict a 6 runs defeat on Australia and bundled out the hosts for 180 while defending a 187-run target.

However, it was Shami who stole the show with his heroics as defending 11 runs in the last over, the veteran pacer delivered a stunning spell of 2, 2, W W W W, helping India to defeat Australia by 6 runs.

It will be interesting to see if Shami, who has not played a single T20 International game for team India since the last edition of the T20 World Cup, can once again put up a superb show against the Kiwis and cement his place in the playing XI for the tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to make a comeback after suffering a horrible defeat against South Africa in their first warm-up game. The Black Caps were dismissed for mere 98 runs in 17.1 overs after they were put to bat first by the Proteas.

Later, chasing an easy 99-run target, South Africa crossed the finishing line in just 11.2 overs and with nine wickets in hand.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand warm-up fixture, we take a look at the venue, live telecast, and other details pertaining to the match:

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played on 19 October, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of India vs New Zealand warm-up match?

The India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Reserves – Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen

