India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Jaipur: India opt to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer handed debut

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj
Venkatesh Iyer will make his international debut
TOSS - Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first
Pitch Report: Looks like a really good surface to bat on. The dew might play a role so the team batting first will need to score those 10-15 runs extra, says Ajit Agarkar
Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels Rahul Dravid will handle his new responsibility as head coach of the Indian team in the same "safe and strong" manner as he went about his batting while playing for the country.
"When he used to play, we used to think that till Rahul Dravid is at the crease, the Indian batting is safe and strong," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blue.'
"This is the reason why I believe that the new responsibility of head coach that falls upon him, he will be able to handle it in a similar way."
India’s new T20 captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said instilling a sense of security in players will be his priority and he will not stop hand-holding them even if they fail in a few games while trying to perform specific roles for the team.
Ahead of his first full-time assignment as India captain against New Zealand, Rohit outlined the need for him and coach Rahul Dravid to play a “big role” in allowing individuals to play fearless cricket and instil confidence even when they don’t get the desired results.
“I think it is an important aspect of the format (T20) where people have that assurance of going in and taking those chances in the middle. If it comes off, it comes off, if it doesn’t then what happens,” Rohit said when PTI asked how he would like to maintain a balance between security and flexibility while trying out combinations going into the next T20 World Cup in 11 months’ time.
“That’s where both of us will have to play a huge role and huge part in terms of giving that individual an assurance you know going out and expressing himself,” the skipper was categorical on how he and the new coach will go about their job.
As part of a new leadership group, India's T20 vice-captain KL Rahul could not be more excited about working with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as the head coach is big on setting a good team culture with the new skipper being a tactical genius.
About Rohit, the stylish batter said his performances for the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise say it all.
"We have all seen him in the IPL and his stats are for everybody to see. He has a great understanding of the game and tactically he is really good and that is why he has been able to achieve what he has as a leader.
"He will bring a lot of calm into the dressing room. The next few weeks will be exciting to know what kind of goals he has for the team and what kind of template we are looking to play.
"In a team sport it is always a collective effort and decision. The job of the leadership group is to ensure that everybody is clear about their roles and feeling secure in the team and it will be an exciting challenge to create that kind of atmosphere," he said.
India start a new era under a new coach and a new T20I captain. Rahul Dravid takes over as the head coach from Ravi Shastri while Rohit Sharma has taken over the T20I captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down at the end of T20 World Cup 2021. They would be looking for a positive start after a disappointing campaign in the T20 WC. They stuttered at the start in T20 WC but then recovered and battled hard to win their last three matches in a convincing manner. But by then, it wasn't out of their hands as the Kiwis' calculative approach helped them make the semis and the finals. They would be looking to recover from the disappointment of the finals loss against Australia. There will be some tired legs in there after a short turnaround time. They played the final on 14 November and within three days they are playing their next series. With players rested on both the sides, both teams will be looking to test the fringes and it's a chance for the newcomers and comeback men to shine. We are in for another cracker.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur. Match starts at 7 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: India won the toss and opted to bowl. Venkatesh Iyer is handed his international debut.
Preview: The T20 World Cup done and dusted, there’s no time to waste as preparations for the next World Cup in Australia, which begins in less than a year, get underway in Jaipur, as hosts India and New Zealand face off in the first of three matches on Wednesday.
India, under Virat Kohli for the final time in T20Is, endured a forgettable campaign in the recently-concluded World Cup, exiting from the Super 12s following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. The Kiwis, meanwhile, reached another final, where they were outclassed by Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Dubai on 14 November.
This has given New Zealand very little time to recover and regroup, and as a result, skipper Kane Williamson opted to sit out, with Tim Southee to take over as captain for this series.
The Kiwis will also miss Devon Conway, who suffered a freak hand injury during the semi-final against England last week.
The Indian selection committee announced a bulk of changes for the T20s, including Rohit Sharma being named the skipper. The likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested following India’s World Cup campaign.
All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has received his maiden India call-up and would look to impress for the all-rounder's spot with Hardik Pandya being dropped, while Yuzvendra Chahal who was controversially dropped from the T20 World Cup squad, returns to the side. The squad also consists of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has shown his impeccable batting skills in the IPL with CSK.
Other IPL stars like Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also find themselves in the squad.
KL Rahul looks set to open, but India do have other options in Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.
Ashwin, who enjoyed a positive limited overs comeback in UAE, will also look to raise his game once more in the series.
Ahead of India’s home season opener, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game:
When will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?
The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 17 November, 2021.
What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the match start?
The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
