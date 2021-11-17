India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Jaipur: India opt to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer handed debut

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: India won the toss and opted to bowl. Venkatesh Iyer is handed his international debut.

Preview: The T20 World Cup done and dusted, there’s no time to waste as preparations for the next World Cup in Australia, which begins in less than a year, get underway in Jaipur, as hosts India and New Zealand face off in the first of three matches on Wednesday.

India, under Virat Kohli for the final time in T20Is, endured a forgettable campaign in the recently-concluded World Cup, exiting from the Super 12s following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. The Kiwis, meanwhile, reached another final, where they were outclassed by Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Dubai on 14 November.

This has given New Zealand very little time to recover and regroup, and as a result, skipper Kane Williamson opted to sit out, with Tim Southee to take over as captain for this series.

The Kiwis will also miss Devon Conway, who suffered a freak hand injury during the semi-final against England last week.

The Indian selection committee announced a bulk of changes for the T20s, including Rohit Sharma being named the skipper. The likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested following India’s World Cup campaign.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has received his maiden India call-up and would look to impress for the all-rounder's spot with Hardik Pandya being dropped, while Yuzvendra Chahal who was controversially dropped from the T20 World Cup squad, returns to the side. The squad also consists of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has shown his impeccable batting skills in the IPL with CSK.

Other IPL stars like Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also find themselves in the squad.

KL Rahul looks set to open, but India do have other options in Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

Ashwin, who enjoyed a positive limited overs comeback in UAE, will also look to raise his game once more in the series.

Ahead of India’s home season opener, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game:

When will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 17 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.