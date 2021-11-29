Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

345/10 (111.1 ov)

234/7 (81.0 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

296/10 (142.3 ov)

79/1 (35.0 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
345/10 (111.1 ov) - R/R 3.1 296/10 (142.3 ov) - R/R 2.08
234/7 (81.0 ov) - R/R 2.89 79/1 (35.0 ov) - R/R 2.26

Lunch

New Zealand need 205 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining

Tom Latham - 34

William Somerville - 36

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tom Latham Batting 35 96 2 0
William Somerville Batting 36 109 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 12 2 19 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 3/1 (3)

76 (76) R/R: 2.36

Tom Latham 34(84)

Will Young 2(6) S.R (33.33)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test at Kanpur: Latham, Somerville guide Kiwis to 79/1 at lunch

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test at Kanpur: Latham, Somerville guide Kiwis to 79/1 at lunch

11:36 (IST)

After 35 overs,New Zealand 79/1 ( Tom Latham 35 , William Somerville 36)

Three runs added to the New Zealand total in the final over of the morning session, and it’s LUNCH ON DAY 5 with New Zealand back in the hunt for a victory thanks to a solid second-wicket stand between Latham and nightwatchman Somerville, both of whiom are batting in the mid-30s and have contributed 75 for the 2nd wicket so far. India desperately need a wicket or two at this stage if they are to keep their chances of winning this game alive.

Full Scorecard
11:29 (IST)

After 34 overs,New Zealand 76/1 ( Tom Latham 35 , William Somerville 35)

The Black Caps are starting to accelerate towards the end of the session. Latham drives through the gap between mid on and midwicket off the third delivery, coming back for a third as Jadeja saves a run with a fine effort. Next ball, Somerville collects an extra run after a direct hit at the striker’s end from square leg results in an overthrow. Single to Somerville off the last ball. Six from the over. Should be one more before lunch.

Full Scorecard
11:24 (IST)

After 33 overs,New Zealand 70/1 ( Tom Latham 32 , William Somerville 32)

Latham grabs a single off the first ball of this over. Slip brought in place in addition to the three fielders standing close to the batter on the leg side as Ashwin switches to over the wicket to Somerville. FOUR! Somerville gets on the backfoot and punches in front of square to collect his fifth boundary. Five from the over.

Full Scorecard
11:24 (IST)

After 32 overs,New Zealand 65/1 ( Tom Latham 31 , William Somerville 28)

Change from both ends as Umesh replaces Axar from the Media End. Starts off with a slip and a very wide gully that’s almost at backward point while bowling to Latham. The southpaw moves to 31 with a single off the fifth ball, clipping the full delivery behind square on the leg side. Umesh ends the over with a sharp bouncer to Somerville.

Full Scorecard
11:15 (IST)

After 31 overs,New Zealand 64/1 ( Tom Latham 30 , William Somerville 28)

Ashwin returns, replacing Jadeja. Rahane goes so far as to place two short legs in addition to the leg gully for Somerville, hoping to get the bat-pad deflection at some point. Ashwin focuses on bowling round the wicket to the right-hander. One from the over, with Latham having collected a single off the second.

Full Scorecard
11:11 (IST)

After 30 overs,New Zealand 63/1 ( Tom Latham 29 , William Somerville 28)

Axar bowls with two slips and a forward short leg in place. Maiden for the left-arm spinner who had collected a five-for in the previous innings, and will be hoping to pull off something similar today.

Full Scorecard
11:08 (IST)

After 29 overs,New Zealand 63/1 ( Tom Latham 29 , William Somerville 28)

Latham gets down on one knee and sweeps behind square for a single off the third. Somerville collects his first run in five overs with a single two balls later. Two from the over.

Full Scorecard
11:06 (IST)

After 28 overs,New Zealand 61/1 ( Tom Latham 28 , William Somerville 27)

Latham targets the off side at the start of this over, collecting a single off the first ball, with a dot off each of the next five deliveries.

Full Scorecard
11:02 (IST)

After 27 overs,New Zealand 60/1 ( Tom Latham 27 , William Somerville 27)

Another of those one-run overs, with Latham this time working the ball through the cover region off the first delivery.

Full Scorecard
11:01 (IST)

After 26 overs,New Zealand 59/1 ( Tom Latham 26 , William Somerville 27)

Latham moves to 26 in the penultimate delivery, working the ball through square leg off Axar. Runs aren't quite flowing for the Black Caps anymore once Rahane deploys spin from both end, the pair choosing to do the job in singles.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
10:46 (IST)

Fifty of the partnership up between Latham and Somerville for the 2nd wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off Jadeja in the 21st over. NZ 53/1

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Three runs added to the New Zealand total in the final over of the morning session, and it’s lunch on Day 5 with New Zealand back in the hunt for a victory thanks to a solid second-wicket stand between Latham and nightwatchman Somerville, both of whiom are batting in the mid-30s and have contributed 75 for the 2nd wicket so far. India desperately need a wicket or two at this stage if they are to keep their chances of winning this game alive.

India vs New Zealand, Day 4 report: Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha struck half-centuries on Sunday before India declared its second innings on 234-7 on day four of the first test against New Zealand to set the tourists a target of 284 in Kanpur.

Iyer scored 65 runs, while Saha was unbeaten on 61 runs as they resurrected the Indian innings from a precarious 51-5.

At stumps, New Zealand was on 4-1 with Tom Latham on 2 and William Sommerville on nought after losing Will Young (2) shortly before the close of play.

Earlier, India had reached 84-5 at lunch after Kyle Jamieson (3-40) and Tim Southee (3-75) ran through the Indian top-order in the morning.

Cheteshwar Pujara (22) nicked off his gloves down leg side off Jamieson. Southee had Mayank Agarwal (17) caught at slip and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja lbw for nought.

Azaj Patel (1-60) trapped Ajinkya Rahane (4) lbw to reduce India to 51-5 after starting from an overnight 14-1.

Then, Iyer put on 52 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (32) on either side of lunch and rescued the Indian innings.

Following his debut hundred in the first innings, Iyer's half-century in the second innings came off 125 deliveries and included eight fours and a six.

Sunil Gavaskar was the last Indian batsman to score 50-plus in both innings of his debut test, a feat he managed against the West Indies in 1971 .

“I had been in this situation before as well in domestic cricket. My mind set was to play the session and play as many balls as possible. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead,” Iyer said.

He also became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and a half-century on his test debut.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in place of Virat Kohli in the first Test, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pose with the series trophy ahead of toss on Day 1 at Kanpur. Sportzpics

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

“It feels good (to have that record) but the most important thing is to win the match... We felt that 250 including the first innings lead would have been a good score, so we’re very happy with where we are now,” Iyer added.

Jamieson bowled Ashwin after India crossed 100. Iyer then added 64 runs with Saha as they helped India reach a defendable total.

Southee dismissed Iyer before tea as India reached 167-7 at the break.

Saha scored his sixth test half-century and put on 67 runs with Axar Patel (28 not out) for the eighth wicket.

India declared with little time left in the day but Ashwin managed to remove Young before stumps. The ball seemed to be missing leg but the batsman ran out of time to use a DRS review.

New Zealand will need 280 runs on the final day for victory.

India scored 345 in the first innings thanks to Iyer’s 105 and New Zealand was bowled out for 296 in reply as Axar Patel took 5-62 on day three.

With inputs from AP

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 29, 2021 11:37:22 IST

