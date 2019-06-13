Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where India play New Zealand in Nottingham today. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

Nottingham's weather forecast doesn't look too encouraging. Entire England in under a spell of heavy, persistent showers, and Nottingham is expected to receive its share of downpour through the day. All of this makes toss of utmost importance.

New Zealand are known to punch above their weight, and ICC events bring the best out of the Black Caps. They have a potent pace attack, and a more than reliable middle order, helmed by skipper Kane Williamson. Read Chetan Narula's preview here to know what's in store.

India's all-season ODI opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will make way for KL Rahul, as Dhawan has been ruled out with a fractured thumb . Rishabh Pant is joining the squad as a possible cover. Will be interesting to see who bats at No 4 for India - Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik.

NO RAIN ... at the moment. It’s about how wet that outfield is... could be a delayed start. #IndvNZ #CWC19

With eight wickets from three matches, he's been one of the stars of #CWC19 so far. Happy birthday, Lockie Ferguson! 🎉 🎉 🎉 #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/27xHTuevZf

If no further rain, there will be an inspection in 30 mins at 10.30 (3.00 pm IST). #FingersCrossed #CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Woe0VJjyG6

Toss has been delayed by 30 minutes. It will take place at 3 pm (IST).

Big moment! Covers coming off and batting coach Craig McMillan straight out for a look 👀 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/MgSOSuavAz

"It's going to be a slow drying day unfortunately. We have time, and maybe even a reduced game," says Marais Erasmus.

"We've got some muddy areas it, and we just need to give it some time. It's very cold, and not conducive to drying. Inspection at 10.30 ," says Paul Reiffel.

Simon Doull speaks to the two umpires on the status of the pitch and the toss :

Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Update, India vs New Zealand: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 organisers have had a stiff time with controversies over scheduling, bails that don't go off, coverage inside the home country, gloves going unchecked and above everything, little cricket to cover all that up. With the washed out game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on 11 June in Bristol, there have been three matches rained out – an unwanted record in the history of the 50-over event.

India take on New Zealand on Thursday in their third match of the Cricket World Cup and weather prediction doesn't look kind. As per Accuweather, Trent Bridge (West Bridgford in Nottingham) is expected to see variable clouds and showers with the thermometer reading high of 13 degrees Celsius and low of 9 degrees Celsius.

The match is not expected to start off as per schedule (10.30 am local or 3 pm IST) with the prediction of showers up until 1 pm local (5.30 pm IST). The rain is expected to die down around this time but only briefly before reappearing an hour later. On the whole, it is expected to be a wet affair with precipitation chances hovering from 49 percent to 64 percent.

With matches getting washed out leading to frustration for fans and teams, ICC has defended having no reserve days.

"We put men on the moon so why can't we have a reserve day?" Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said in frustration.

"I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it."

ICC chief executive David Richardson said, "Factoring in a reserve day for every match would significantly increase the length of the tournament and, practically, would be extremely complex to deliver."

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials' availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly the spectators, who in some instances have travelled hours to be at the game."

"Up to 1200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it including getting it broadcast and a proportion of them are moving around the country so reserve days in the group stage would require a significant uplift in the number of staff."

"There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either."

South-east England received just 2mm of rain in June 2018 but 100mm fell in this week, said the international cricket board further in its defence.

India vs New Zealand Full Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

