India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: Potential dew later on, and hopefully it might skid on later under lights. It is high scoring, and it’s the nature of the short boundaries. One change, Jacob Duffy is in for Henry Shipley.



Rohit Sharma, India captain: We wanted to bat first. Not worrying too much about the conditions. We want to keep testing ourselves. It’s quite crucial that we get the tick there. We are looking at the larger picture here, get some of the guys who haven’t played a game get an opportunity. We’ve got two changes. Both seamers out — Shami and Siraj. Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in.