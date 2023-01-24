Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Vs New Zealand At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 24 January, 2023

24 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Follow live updates, scorecard and match commentary from IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Firstpost.com.

13:05 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: Potential dew later on, and hopefully it might skid on later under lights. It is high scoring, and it’s the nature of the short boundaries. One change, Jacob Duffy is in for Henry Shipley.


Rohit Sharma, India captain: We wanted to bat first. Not worrying too much about the conditions. We want to keep testing ourselves. It’s quite crucial that we get the tick there. We are looking at the larger picture here, get some of the guys who haven’t played a game get an opportunity. We’ve got two changes. Both seamers out — Shami and Siraj. Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in.

13:04 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

TOSS: New Zealand win the toss, and skipper Tom Latham opts to field

12:56 (IST)

Danny Morrison and Ajit Agarkar analyse the Indore pitch:


DM: Overhead conditions gorgeous. It’s not the biggest stadium. 60-61 sideways. Downtown 69 metres. Some pockets are only 54 metres. Tough gig for the bowlers.


AA: We saw a little bit of joy for the seamers in Raipur. Not quite the case here. Nice covering of grass, will hold the pitch together. The ball will only skid on better later in the evening.

12:40 (IST)

Some fresh faces in the Black Caps camp at Indore

12:34 (IST)

“Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so"

India head coach Rahul Dravid doesn't think the Men in Blue will opt for split captaincy right away amid discussions over Hardik Pandya taking over the T20I leadership from Rohit Sharma on a full-time basis.

12:31 (IST)

Despite enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Shubman and Rohit have been the only two batters among runs for the hosts. At the same time, it is also a fact that the others haven’t been tested and the dead rubber will be the perfect opportunity for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav to get some batting practice in match situations.

Preview: Middle order in focus as India eye series sweep

12:17 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, with the Men in Blue eyeing a clean sweep after having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in Raipur.

13:04 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

TOSS: New Zealand win the toss, and skipper Tom Latham opts to field

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Black Caps opt to field, Men in Blue make two changes

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Follow live updates and full scorecard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore. Sportzpics for BCCI

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI preview: After two consecutive wins, India will be looking for a 3-0 clean sweep with a win in the third and final ODI on Tuesday which will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India had beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin in a three-match ODI series earlier this month and another clean sweep will make it two in two for Men in Blue.

India won the firts ODI by 12 runs. It was close affair as Michael Bracewell scored a century and Kiwis gave a tough fight after Shubman Gill made 208 and India scored 349. The second ODI also went to hosts by eight wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 108 batting first.

India look set for a 3-0 in Indore but just in case the top order fails the pressure would come on the middle-order which hasn’t done very well recently, and haven’t had too many chances either. While it will be a big test, India would want their middle order to get tested and come out victorious as they fine-tune the squad for 2023 ODI World Cup.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 13:03:56 IST

