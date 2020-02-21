-
liveIND79/3 (28.0 ovr) R/R : 2.82NZYet to BatLunch
-
upcomingSAAUS
venueThe Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgFeb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANZIM
venueShere Bangla National Stadium, MirpurFeb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingSLWI
venueSinhalese Sports Club, ColomboFeb 22nd, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSWINDW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyFeb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWTHAW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZWSLW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsBANW111/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.55PAKW106/10 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 5.46Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
-
resultsNZW194/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.70THAW113/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.65New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
-
resultsENGW122/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.10SLW123/0 (12.3 ovr) R/R: 10.00Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
-
resultsINDW107/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.35WIW105/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.25India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
-
resultsMAL123/3 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 7.55HK61/8 (9.0 ovr) R/R: 6.78Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsSA222/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 11.10ENG226/5 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 11.83England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
-
resultsUGA134/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70QAT116/10 (18.4 ovr) R/R: 6.30Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
-
resultsQAT154/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70UGA126/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 1st Test in Wellington, Day 1: Agarwal-Rahane solidify after Jamieson's double blow in morning session
Date: Friday, 21 February, 2020 06:14 IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Lunch
This over 28.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 29 (67)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 19 (34)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 19 (8)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 36 (8)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
39 ( 10.1 ) R/R: 3.83
Ajinkya Rahane 19(34)
Mayank Agarwal 20(27)
|
40/3 (17.5 over)
Virat Kohli 2 (7) SR: S.R (28.57)
c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
06:07 (IST)
Good opening session of cricket.
New Zealand will be the happier side considering they got rid of two important wickets in Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson, who is making his debut today, was the most impressive bowler for his team. Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane have done well so far but they know that there's plenty more to do in the second session.
We'll be back soon.
-
05:22 (IST)
What a wicket!
Jamieson, on his debut, gets rid of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper goes for his drive but edges the ball straight to the first slip. Ross Taylor grabs the chance with both hands. Kohli c Ross Taylor b Jamieson 2(7).
-
05:12 (IST)
GONE!
Pujara edges the ball to keeper. Superb delivery from Jamieson as he takes his first Test wicket. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11(42)
-
04:22 (IST)
BOWLED!
What a ball from Southee! A brilliant outswinger to decieve Shaw as the ball clips the off stump. First wicket of the day! Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16(18).
-
03:32 (IST)
Toss update:
New Zealand win the toss against India and opt to bowl first.
-
03:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and India!
The match is set to take place at the Basin Reserve stadium in Wellington, and will see both teams fighting it out to determine an overall victor in the tour. India dominated the T20 leg of their tour of New Zealand, sweeping the hosts 5-0, to which the Kiwis replied with a 3-0 win in the ODI leg. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what is bound to be a thrilling series!
So, it has been New Zealand's session with the spell of Kyle Jamieson being the highlight of it. In fact, all their pacers have used the conditions brilliantly. Especially the wicket of Pujara and Kohli have put them on the driver's seat. In fact, I would consider India a bit lucky to end the session with just three wickets. It could have been five easily.
Good opening session of cricket.
New Zealand will be the happier side considering they got rid of two important wickets in Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson, who is making his debut today, was the most impressive bowler for his team. Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane have done well so far but they know that there's plenty more to do in the second session.
We'll be back soon.
After 28 overs,India 79/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 19)
Boult bowls a ripper in the first ball. Angling away as Rahane tries to come forward but he's beaten completely. Rahane pushes the fourth ball towards square-leg for a single. No runs from the final two deliveries and now it's time for lunch.
After 27 overs,India 78/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Last over before lunch? Tim Southee gives away only a single. The umpires check the time and they dicide to bowl one more over. Trent Boult takes the ball.
After 26 overs,India 77/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Expensive over from Boult. Two boundaries and a single. The swing is missing and both batsmen have made a not of that. They're going for the drives and getting the boundaries.
Mayank goes for the drive again and the ball finds the gap between gully and third slip.
After 25 overs,India 68/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 25 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Tim Southee manages to get the edge against Mayank but there's fourth slip so the ball races away to the fence. Just a boundary from the over. Now Mayank Agarwal is playing confident looking shots. He took his time and looks he's set in the middle and will try for a big score.
After 24 overs,India 64/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Boult is now back into the attack. Mayank comes up with a confident drive on the off-side to collect two runs before hitting a boundary in the same region. A single off the final ball so seven runs from the over.
Shot from Mayank! Width offered from Boult and the batsman frees his arms with a solid cover drive.
After 23 overs,India 57/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Southee is back into the attack. No runs from the first three balls before he drifts down the leg. Two balls on the leg and it results in two singles.
After 22 overs,India 55/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
Jamieson continues. Rahane is looking confident in the middle. He's the key for India and a big score from Rahane will be of huge help for his team. Good thing is that he's known to play tough knocks away from home. Let's see what he does today.
After 21 overs,India 50/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Colin de Grandhomme finishes his sixth over and he gave away only four runs in total. He might not be threatening with his deliveries but he's maintaining the pressure from one end. Just a single from the over.
After 20 overs,India 49/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Jamieson is bowling full deliveries to Rahane. Maybe he thinks the best way to dismiss a batsman on this pitch is by bowling fuller balls. So far, he's doing all the right things. A four and a single from the over.
What.A.Start!
Kyle Jamieson. Test debut. First morning. First session. First two wickets.— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 20, 2020
CA Pujara
V Kohli
Not bad. Not bad at all.
Full from Jamieson and Rahane does well to push the ball towards the mid-on for a boundary. Good shot.
After 19 overs,India 44/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in. Colin de Grandhomme continues his spell. He's sticking to bowling outside off, not giving much room to the batsman. The final ball on the legs and Rahane flicks it towards the fine-leg for a single.
After 18 overs,India 43/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)
Jamieson to Virat. The first ball is full and outside off. Virat doesn't get the timing right on his cover drive. The second one is a bouncer. Kohli pushes the next ball towards the vacant space near mid-on and runs two. The next ball rises up sharply again. And then comes the sucker punch. Jamieson removes Kohli with a fuller length. Brilliant over from the pacer.
What a wicket!
Jamieson, on his debut, gets rid of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper goes for his drive but edges the ball straight to the first slip. Ross Taylor grabs the chance with both hands. Kohli c Ross Taylor b Jamieson 2(7).
After 17 overs,India 38/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Mayank Agarwal goes for the cut in the second ball but gets an inside edge. Lucky for him as the ball doesn't hit the stumps. The next ball is a brilliant inswinger and again, Agarwal is lucky that the stumps are still intact. It's a good maiden.
After 16 overs,India 38/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Again, good bounce from Jamieson in the first ball but the line is not that good. Goes fullish the next ball as it drift down the leg-side. After the wicket, Jamieson greets India captain Virat Kohli with a short ball. A bit too high as the umpire calls for a wide. Three runs from the over.
GONE!
Pujara edges the ball to keeper. Superb delivery from Jamieson as he takes his first Test wicket. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11(42)
Considering the adversity of the conditions, I think the Indian batters have done fairly well to minimise the damage in the first hour of play. The ball doing a lot and as a batsman at times you need the luck factor in your favour to survive out there. In hindsight, New Zealand ideally would have liked to take few more wickets with the new ball. So it's a cat and mouse game going on at this stage.
After 15 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 11)
Colin de Grandhomme continues. The first ball is on the fourth stump line and Mayank Agarwal leaves it. He sticks to bowling similar line in the next five deliveries and Mayank is happy to block them. No runs from the over.
After 14 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 11)
Chance for a run out in the first ball. Pujara pushes the rising ball on the leg-side and takes off. Mayank is little slow to react but he's safe because the throw misses the stumps. The second and fourth balls also generate good bounce to beat the batsman. Just two runs off the over.
Time for drinks
After 13 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
De Grandhomme continues. The third ball comes back in sharply to hit the pads but it's clearly not hitting the stumps. Good over from the bowler as he gives away zero runs.
After 12 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
Jamieson into the attack for his first over in Test cricket. The first ball is outside off-stump and Pujara is happy to let it go. Bit of bounce in the second ball as expected because of Jamieson's height. Bowls a absoulte ripper in the fouth ball. Pitches it up with a hint of outswing to beat the batsman. Pujara is lucky the ball neither took the edge not shattered the stumps. It's a maiden.
After 11 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
Bowling change for the Kiwis. Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack and he starts off a loosener on the leg-side. Mayank tries for the second one after pushing the ball towards fine-leg but settles for a single. There's a big appeal in the next ball as Pujara doesn't offer a shot to fullish ball which goes on to hit the pads. The umpire said no and the Kiwis decide against taking a review. Two off the over.
After 10 overs,India 31/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 9)
Boult's second ball comes back in but Mayank does well to push the ball to the mid-off region. There's a huge gap and the batsmen collect three runs. The fourth ball is a beauty. The ball rises up sharply to beat Pujara. One more double in the fifth ball.
After 9 overs,India 26/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 3 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)
Not much swing for Southee but he's bowling in good areas. Not giving enough room to the batsman. After bowling five good balls, Southee's final delivery is a full-toss and it deserve to go for a four.
Full toss from Southee and Pujara beats the mid-on fielder for his first boundary of the day.
After 8 overs,India 22/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 3 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)
Boult with an inswinger in the first ball. Mayank Agarwal blocks it and takes a quick single. The third ball is a full-toss outside off, Pujara opens the face of the ball but the point fielder is at the right spot to stop the ball. The fifth ball is again an inswinger and it's a single from Pujara. No run off the final ball.
Poor technique that for young Prithvi Shaw. With his high back-lift and bat coming from an angle, he is bound to face problem against quality seamers who can extract late swing. But he is just 20 years old and immensely talented. So, I am sure with experience he will learn to adjust his game according to the conditions.
After 7 overs,India 20/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 2 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Tim Southee continues. It's a maiden. Pujara will not go for the boundaries so early in his innings. He loves to grind out and we'll mostly see the same today as well.
After 6 overs,India 20/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 2 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Boult continues. Again starts off with an inswinger as Agarwal brings the bat down on time to flick it to the leg-side and collect double. He mixes his line in the rest of the deliveries. Just two off the over.
After 5 overs,India 18/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Southee had an ordinary start but all he needed was one good delivery to remove Shaw. The length and the swing does the trick for the him. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in. He takes a double after pushing the ball in the leg-side. So two runs and a wicket in the over.
BOWLED!
What a ball from Southee! A brilliant outswinger to decieve Shaw as the ball clips the off stump. First wicket of the day! Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16(18).
After 4 overs,India 16/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 16 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Boult is bowling much better than his opening bowling partner. He concedes a boundary in the second ball but then comes back well in the rest of the deliveries. The fifth ball was a terrific outswinger which beats Mayank completely.
Tim Southee needs to take five more wickets to become the first bowler to take 300-plus wickets in New Zealand in international cricket.
Outside edge and the ball finds the gap between third slip and the gully. One more boundary for Shaw.
After 3 overs,India 11/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 11 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Tim Southee is struggling to bowl the right line and length. After conceding the boundary off the first ball, he stops Shaw from scoring boundaries but not doing enough to test the batsman. A single and a dot to end the over.
Latest Updates: Boult bowls a ripper in the first ball. Angling away as Rahane tries to come forward but he's beaten completely. Rahane pushes the fourth ball towards square-leg for a single. No runs from the final two deliveries and now it's time for lunch.
Preview: The return of pace spearhead Trent Boult will come as a welcome boost for New Zealand in their flagging ICC Test Championship campaign as they face top-ranked India in a two-match series starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
Boult broke his hand in the second Test against Australia in December and had to sit out the T20I series and one-day matches against India.
“I suppose breaking a hand, you don’t really know how much you use it until it’s broken,” he told reporters this week after playing in a club match.
“Everything has gone well but catching would be the biggest issue for me at the moment. I’m 100% fit and hungry."
“It’s been nice just to be able to bowl.”
India swept the T20 matches 5-0 but Kane Williamson’s side, without several first-choice bowlers, had their chances to win the last three games of that series.
New Zealand turned the tables in the one-dayers, beating India 3-0, and the hosts will look to build on that in the Test series against Virat Kohli’s side, who lead the World Test Championship with 360 points — 64 ahead of second-placed Australia.
New Zealand, who suffered a recent 3-0 hammering in Australia, are sixth on 60 points.
The Basin Reserve match will be Ross Taylor’s 100th Test and he will also become the first man or woman to play 100 games in all three formats.
He played his 100th T20I earlier this month and has also played 231 one-day internationals.
The decision to go for Ajaz Patel ahead of Mitchell Santner in the squad suggests a far more attacking outlook from the hosts and the left-arm spinner is expected to do more than just play a holding role if selected to start.
Kyle Jamieson could earn his Test debut alongside Boult and Tim Southee after left-arm seamer Neil Wagner withdrew from the team on Wednesday.
Wagner’s wife is due to give birth to their first child and a spokesman confirmed he would remain at home until after the birth and had made himself unavailable for the first Test.
Matt Henry has been called in as cover.
The visitors’ Test batsmen all had significant hit-outs in a warm-up match in Hamilton last week, with Cheteshwar Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal posting half centuries.
Rishabh Pant also scored 70 in the second innings against the New Zealand XI and while he took the gloves in that match, Wriddhiman Saha is expected to be wicketkeeper in Wellington.
However, Rohit Sharma’s calf injury has left a void in the top order and team management are working out who will partner Agarwal at the top.
Prithvi Shaw was previously an automatic choice for the opener’s role before he lost his place to injury and a doping suspension. The Mumbai player will be hoping to be reinstated ahead of the uncapped Shubman Gill.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: