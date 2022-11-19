India and New Zealand will be up against each other in the second T20I of the three-match series. The first clash between the two teams was washed away due to rain in Wellington and the sides have now moved to Mount Maunganui for the second game.

India are touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. While Hardik Pandya has been handed the captain’s baton for the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs. Both India and New Zealand will look to win this second clash and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch second India vs New Zealand T20I:

When will second India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand second T20I will be played on 20 November 2022 (Sunday).

What is the venue for second India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand second T20I will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

At what time will the second India vs New Zealand match start?

The India vs New Zealand second T20I will start at 12 pm IST, with the toss at 11.30 am IST.

Where can we watch second India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand second T20I will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be viewed on DD Sports channel. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE scores and updates.

How to get Amazon Prime Video subscription?

One can sign up for Amazon Prime Video subscription by paying a certain membership fee. Create an account on Amazon and then avail a Prime subscription to be able to watch the India-New Zealand series.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

