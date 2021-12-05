Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Mayank scores fifty to put hosts in front on Day 3

10:10 (IST)

After 29 overs, India 101/0 (Mayank 58, Pujara 41)

Southee continues. Starts up with a short ball to Agarwal's ribs, Agarwal manages a pull but has copped a blow on his wrist. Nitin Patel, the Indian team physio is out to treat him. The ball was short but didn't bounce as expected. Moments later, Mayank seems like he's good to go and Southee continues. Just the one run from Mayank in the over. 

10:02 (IST)

After 28 overs, India 100/0 (Mayank 57, Pujara 41)

Ajaz Patel continues. Mayank punches a length ball from Ajaz towards long-off to collect a single, that brings up India's 100. Just that one run off the over. India's lead is now 363 runs. 

09:53 (IST)

After 26 overs, India 99/0 (Mayank 56, Pujara 41)

Mayank brings up another fifty with a powerful six over extra-cover region. He follows it up with another four that finds the gap through extra-cover again. Ten runs come off Ajaz's over as India approach 100. 

09:51 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Another innings, another fifty for Mayank as he brings it up with a lofted shot over extra cover reiong! Classy from the opener. 

09:49 (IST)

After 25 overs, India 89/0 (Mayank 46, Pujara 41)

Tim Southee is into the attack. Mayank survives an LBW in the second ball with the umpire originally giving him out. Mayank went for the review straight away, but UltraEdge shows there's a clear inside edge onto the pad. Review reversed! Good call by Mayank. In the fifth ball, Mayank plays the pull and slot this through square leg to find three runs. Mitchell there makes a diving effort to save one run. 

09:42 (IST)

After 24 overs, India 86/0 (Mayank 43, Pujara 41) 

Mayank is into his 40s, Pujara is almost getting there. Ajaz is back for another over, and is once again punished by Pujara to slam a boundary. No fielder in the deep to stop that one. Pujara, too, is into his 40s. 

09:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short stuff from Ajaz once again, and Pujara pulls this nicely over midwicket for a four. He's into his 40s now. 

09:36 (IST)

After 22 overs, India 78/0 (Mayank 39, Pujara 37) 

Ajaz Patel is into the attack. Expensive start from him as two boundaries come from this over, both consecutive of them from Pujara. Both were similar, going down the track through midwicket fence. Nine runs off the first over of the day. 

09:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pujara goes down the track, glances through midwicket for a four as he picks this flighted ball from Ajaz ncely. 

09:30 (IST)

It's going to be a long day with 96 overs set to be bowled. New Zealand players form a huddle before walking out to the middle. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara also take their positions at the crease. Ajaz Pate, NZ's hero with the ball on Saturday, into the attack first up today. Mayank Agarwal to face him. 

Highlights

09:51 (IST)

FIFTY! Another innings, another fifty for Mayank as he brings it up with a lofted shot over extra cover reiong! Classy from the opener. 
08:35 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. The hosts are in command of this Test after having bundled out the Kiwis for 62, despite Ajaz Patel's historic 10-for before that as India were bowled out for 325 in the first innings. 

In the second innings, India's score reads 69/0, with a 332-run lead and all 10 wickets in hand. Stay tuned as we build up towards Day 3 of the Test.

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Streaming and Latest Updates: Southee continues. Starts up with a short ball to Agarwal's ribs, Agarwal manages a pull but has copped a blow on his wrist. Nitin Patel, the Indian team physio is out to treat him. The ball was short but didn't bounce as expected. Moments later, Mayank seems like he's good to go and Southee continues. Just the one run from Mayank in the over.

Day 2 report: India took control of the second Test by reaching 69-0 in the second innings at stumps on day two against New Zealand despite Ajaz Patel's historic 10-wicket haul on Saturday.

Patel became just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, saying the “stars have aligned” to take 10-119 in Mumbai, his birthplace.

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates. AP

Then, first innings’ centurion Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 38 while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 29 not out when play ended due to bad light.

Overall, India lead by 332 runs after New Zealand was bowled out for a paltry 62 runs (28.1 overs) in the first innings.

The 33-year-old Patel took four wickets on day one and added another six on day two — two in his first over of the day and another four after lunch, as India were dismissed for 325 in the series-deciding test at Wankhede Stadium.

“It is quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special,” Patel said.

After lunch, India was bowled out in 10 overs. Agarwal was caught behind and then Axar Patel’s (52) innings came to an end.

Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were caught as Patel completed a historic rout.

He became only second bowler to achieve the feat on Indian soil. Jim Laker, for England against Australia in 1956, and Anil Kumble, for India against Pakistan in 1999, were the only bowlers to have previously taken all 10 wickets in a test innings.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled!” Kumble said in a tweet.

Both Laker and Patel represented Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Patel said he’s in “very illustrious company” to be alongside Laker and Kumble in the history books.

"By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai,” Patel said.

He is playing in his 11th test. In his previous 10, he had taken just 29 wickets across 18 innings but now has 39 in 19 (before India’s second innings).

“It’s just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive, asking good questions of the batters,” he said.

In response, New Zealand’s innings stuttered from the start.

Siraj blew away the top-order with pace and movement. Tom Latham (10) and Will Young (4) were caught at slip. Ross Taylor (1) was beaten for pace and bowled.

The Black Caps collapsed to 38-6 at tea as Indian spinners got into action.

Axar Patel trapped Daryl Mitchell (8) lbw. Ravichandran Ashwin came late into the attack but cleaned up Henry Nicholls (7) immediately.

Post tea, four more wickets fell quickly with Kyle Jamieson’s 17 the top score. Ashwin finished with 4-8 in eight overs as only two New Zealand batsmen got into double figures.

India took a 263-run lead. Surprisingly they did not enforce the follow on.

Agarwal and Pujara then extended the Black Caps’ misery and ground out 50 runs in 15 overs.

Shubman Gill was injured while fielding and thus did not open the batting.

“This innings was all about grit and determination," Agarwal said. “I haven’t changed much, but it’s more mental than technical. The Indian domestic circuit is tough and I’ve carried that experience into international cricket. We will look to pile on as many runs as we can tomorrow and put the pressure on New Zealand.”

The first test ended in a draw.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: December 05, 2021 10:14:57 IST

