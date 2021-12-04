Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

285/6 (98.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
285/6 (98.0 ov) - R/R 2.91

Lunch

Mayank Agarwal - 25

Axar Patel - 32

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 146 306 16 4
Axar Patel Batting 32 98 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ajaz Patel 42 11 103 6
Current Partnership Last Wicket 224/6 (71.5)

61 (61) R/R: 2.33

Axar Patel 32(98)

Ravichandran Ashwin 0(1) S.R (0)

b Ajaz Patel
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Mayank, Axar take hosts to 285/6 at lunch break

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Mayank, Axar take hosts to 285/6 at lunch break

11:36 (IST)

After 98 overs,India 285/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 146 , Axar Patel 32)

Ajaz continues. Axar collects four byes, with the ball travelling down the leg side with the leg slip fielder failing to stop the ball. Five runs from the over, and that brings us to the end of the first session on Day 2. Despite losing Saha and Ashwin, India would be quite happy with how Mayank and Axar have handled under pressure. The two have forged 61 runs so far for the seventh wicket. Ajaz Patel with all six wickets for New Zealand so far. 

It's lunch time in Mumbai, so do join us in around 40 minutes for the post-lunch session. 

11:30 (IST)

After 97 overs,India 280/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 146 , Axar Patel 31)

Somerville continues. Axar with a brilliant backfoot punch towards sweeper cover, collects three runs. Daryl Mitchell makes a fantastic dive at the boundary ropes to save a run for Kiwis. 

11:21 (IST)

After 94 overs,India 274/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 143 , Axar Patel 28)

Ajaz resumes. Axar Patel in the fifth ball goes for the slog sweep and successfully finds the gap between long-on and deep midwicket for four. A well-controlled shot, right from the middle of the bat that was. That also brings up the 50-run stand between Mayank and Axar. 

11:18 (IST)
four

FOUR! Axar goes for the slog sweep and finds the huge gap between long-on and deep midwicket! Right from the middle of the bat!

11:15 (IST)

After 93 overs,India 270/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 143 , Axar Patel 24)

Jamieson continues. Axar on strike. Axar tucks away to backward square leg for a single in the fourth ball of the over. 

11:10 (IST)

After 92 overs,India 269/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 143 , Axar Patel 23)

Ajaz continues. The last two overs in the Indian innings has accounted for consecutive maidens, one from Ajaz and the other from Jamieson. This time, however, Mayank goes down the ground to unleash a boundary, with the ball flying over bowler Ajaz's head en route to the boundary ropes. Six runs from the over. The partnership between Mayank and Axar is now 45 runs. 

10:51 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 262/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 137 , Axar Patel 22)

Ajaz returns, and continues to keep things tight. Just the single off Mayank in this one. The partnership between Mayank and Axar is now 38 runs. 

10:42 (IST)

After 86 overs,India 260/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 135 , Axar Patel 22)

Ajaz Patel is back into the attack to torment the Indian batters. Begins with a tossed up delivery, and Mayank is able to collect a single off that one. 

10:33 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 258/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 133 , Axar Patel 22)

Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack now. Short of good length at the stumps in the third ball, Mayank plays it towards wide of midwicket for a single. In the last ball of the over, Axar plays the cut through square of the wicket to find the boundary. First hour of play done today, and players take a break for drinks. 

10:31 (IST)
four

FOUR! Cut through square of the wicket as Axar Patel finds another boundary. Talk about timing in that one! 

11:36 (IST)

After 98 overs,India 285/6 ( Mayank Agarwal 146 , Axar Patel 32)

09:41 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number six for Ajaz as Ashwin is clean bowled. This man is on fire at the moment
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Five-fer for Ajaz Patel! Wriddhiman Saha is struck LBW, and he has to depart for 25 runs. Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27
08:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 120 brought smiles on faces of Indian cricket fans and the team members alike, and the job for Mayank and Wriddhiman Saha (25*) will be to put up a respectable total for India on Saturday. Stay tuned as we build up towards Day 2.

Day 1 report: Mayank Agarwal’s fifth Test hundred rescued India from a precarious position on Friday as the hosts reached 221-4 at stumps on day one of the second Test against New Zealand.

Agarwal finished the day at 120 not out, while Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 25. Ajaz Patel took 4-73 in 29 overs to put a dent in the Indian top-order, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both falling for ducks.

India had reached tea at 111-3 at tea after the morning session was washed out due to a wet outfield. The toss was delayed by two-and-a-half hours and play finally got underway at noon local time.

Openers Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44) combined for 80 runs before Patel provided the breakthrough with Gill caught at slip. It sparked a mini-collapse with Pujara clean bowled and Kohli, returning after sitting out the first test, given out to a dubious lbw decision.

But Agarwal rescued India from 80-3 and added 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (18) on either side of tea.

Agarwal then continued showing the same confidence that had helped him break a run of poor form stretching to the last 13 innings.

He struck seven more fours and another two sixes in the final session and countered New Zealand’s spinners with ease using immaculate footwork. Overall, he hit 14 fours and four sixes.

“It was a great knock (from Agarwal)," Gill said. "He was absolutely determined and it was a great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and remain unbeaten is great.”

Shreyas Iyer (18) fell to Patel after adding 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Agarwal. It came against the run of play as the first-test centurion was caught behind.

India was 160-4 at that stage. Saha then helped put on 61 runs for the fifth wicket with Agarwal.

The opener reached his century off 196 deliveries. It was his first test hundred since November 2019, when Agarwal had scored 243 against Bangladesh in Indore.

With Saha, he helped push India’s score past 200 in the 62nd over.

With inputs from AP 

