Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Early Lunch taken; toss to take place at 11.30 AM

Early Lunch has been taken on Day 1
Revised timings
*Session 2*: 12 Noon to 14:40 PM
*Tea Time* at 14:40 PM to 15:00 PM
*Final session*: 15:00 PM to 17:30 PM
Toss to take place at 11.30 AM. Match scheduled to start at 12 noon
UPDATE - Toss will take place at 11.30 AM.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021
Match starts at 12 PM. 78 overs to be bowled.#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/c324ZF03ge
Interesting fact:
This #INDvNZ test series is poised to be only the second 2 test series in history to feature 4 captains. The other one was a while ago: England in South Africa, 1888/89#Statchat— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) December 3, 2021
Another injury update: Injured Kane Williamson to miss second Test, Tom Latham to lead Kiwis
Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021
Update: Toss has been delayed even further. Another inspection is scheduled to take place at 10.30 AM IST.
Injury update: Injuries to Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane mean that the trio has been ruled out of the second Test.
Pitch report: There's a bit of moisture usually, but this might hold because it's been under the covers. This will certainly spin, because I can see cracks and these will open up with the sun out. Because of the moisture on Day 1, there will be seam, so if you bat first you have to bat well, but you don't want to bat last. This might be a good toss to lose.
🚨 Update from Mumbai 🚨: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 9:30 AM. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5Uw0DKV90A— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021
/After their hard-earned draw at Kanpur in which the last-wicket pair defied a world-class attack under fading light, New Zealand enter the second and final Test against India in Mumbai full of belief and with their eyes set on the glittering trophy, which few would have backed Kane Williamson’s side to lift at the end of the tour.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, with the series still wide open after the first match in Kanpur ended in a thrilling draw.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Update: Inspection done, and the toss will take place at 11.30 AM IST. Match scheduled to start at 12 noon , with 78 overs to be bowled.
Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After a thrilling first Test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It's a chance for the Kiwis to win their first Test series in India. They would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the Kanpur Test where they managed to save the Test thanks to some resilient batting by their spin trio — Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.
They would want their middle order to step up in Mumbai. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn't contribute much and hence they were left on the back foot for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both the innings. He played spin well and will again be a threat for India.
The Kiwi bowlers bowled decently but they need to get the Indian lower-order out early.
India, on the other hand, have batting problems of their own. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to bail them out during the Kanpur Test. The bowlers, though, bowled with great heart and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai Test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for some time and they didn't help their cause as they got decent starts but couldn't convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22.
Kohli will be back at No 4. It will be difficult to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on debut. The options for India might be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener — either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal — and open with Pujara. Saha is fit but will he make it to the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat who has opened the batting in domestic cricket as well? There are so many questions.
With overcast conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking to play an extra seamer.
This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trio and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might ponder playing Mohammed Siraj in place of one of the three spinners.
There is forecast for rain on Day 1 but the weather will get better on the rest of the days.
With India looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a cracker.
Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai:
When will the second Test between India and New Zealand take place?
The second Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 3-7 December, 2021.
What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
When will the match start?
The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Change from both ends with Santer and Milne replacing Southee and Boult respectively. Just two singles conceded by the left-arm spinner as Rohit finally opens his account. Milne’s expensive though, conceding 14 from his first including the first six of the innings as Rohit brings out his trademark pull shot in the fourth delivery. Positive start for the Men in Blue so far.
The Wankhede stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said they would try to get the limit increased to 50 percent.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: SIX! Iyer hits with the turn after getting one in the slot, and hits this well enough for the ball to sail over the midwicket part of the fence, and land among the spectators. Second six of the innings for Iyer, who moves to 75 with that shot. And it’s STUMPS on Day 1 at the end of this over as the umpires have decided the light is insufficient for play to continue any further, bringing to the opening day to an end.