India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20I Match: Visitors asked to chase 156 runs

Much needed maximum for Yastika Bhatia. Looked to be struggling to relax her arms and now she has. Short delivery by Tahuhu and the hook shot sails beyond the boundary rope
After 1 overs,India Women 1/0 ( Yastika Bhatia 1 , Shafali Verma 0)
Yastika Bhatia gets India off the mark as she and Shafali Verma take the crease. Jess Kerr conceding just the one in a tight over
Target for India: 156
Suzie Bates (36), Sophie Devine (31), Lea Tahuhu (27), Maddy Green (26) star in New Zealand's batting to take them to 155 runs. Two wickets each for Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma
After 20 overs,New Zealand Women 155/5 ( Brooke Halliday 7 , Katey Martin (W) 9)
Fantastic batting from Katey Martin. She picks up consecutive boundaries on the fourth and fifth ball off Poonam Yadav to power New Zealand past 150 run mark. A single to close things out and India will chase a steep 156 runs for the win
GONE!
Full and in the slot by Vastrakar, Lea Tahuhu goes after it but only finds the toe end of the bat. Taken by Shafali Verma at long on. She goes for 27 from 14 balls and New Zealand are 140/5
After 18 overs,New Zealand Women 131/4 ( Lea Tahuhu 19 , Brooke Halliday 0)
Two boundaries and a wicket from the Deepti Sharma over. Tahuhu hasn't had much to play with but she's not letting that stop her. Flurry of boundaries for her and New Zealand are motoring along
GONE!
Maddy green departs! Simple take for Poonam Yadav at short fine leg. Green went a long way across off-stump trying to slogsweep this over mid-wicket but only manages a top-edge. She goes for 26
WHAT A SHOT! Green dances down the track to Poonam Yadav. Waits patiently for the flighted delivery, gets to the pitch of the ball and thrashes it over Harmanpreet Kaur's head
GONE!
Shortish from Vastrakar and Amelia Kerr looks to unshackle after three dots. The New Zealand batter gets the top edge and Shafali Verma completes a simple catch. Kerr goes for 17 from 20 balls and New Zealand are 102/3
OUCH!
Amelia Kerr looks to scoop a Vastrakar delivery over the keeper but ends up skewing it onto her helmet. The physio is out for a concussion test. She looks okay to continue
GONE!
GONE!
GONE!
GONE!
Big wicket for India and Deepti Sharma! Sophie Devine goes for the sweep, doesn't get the distance on it, looks to have top-edged it. And it is taken by Sneh Rana at deep mid-wicket
Devine c Rana b Deepti 31 (23)
India women XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav.
New Zealand women XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
India women vs New Zealand women, Live cricket score, one-off T20I:
Preview: India women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, take on New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday as their limited-overs tour to Kiwiland gets underway.
The T20I will be followed by five ODIs, as the Women in Blue look to finetune their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, starting on 4 March.
All matches will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to carry on her form from the Women’s Big Bash League where the 32-year-old, playing for Melbourne Renegades, amassed 406 runs from 13 games, earning herself a Player of the Tournament Award.
In a stark contrast, Harmanpreet has had a forgettable last 12 months in T20Is for India, scoring just 121 runs from six matches.
The trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey do not find themselves in the T20I squad.
Right-arm medium pacer Meghna Singh is likely to make her T20I debut, while Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana are also set to be part of the playing XI.
India’s bowling department consists of the experienced Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. The two share a combined tally of 151 wickets between them,.
Ekta Bisht, though, last played a T20I for India in March 2019 against England and will look to make her opportunity count.
New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine and the White Ferns side sees familiar faces in Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. Pacer Lea Tahuhu will be leading the bowling attack.
Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the T20I:
When will the one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women take place?
The one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 9 February, 2022
What is the venue for the match?
The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women T20I is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.
When will the match start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 5.30 am IST, with the toss at 5 am.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
The Indian women's team, which is already in New Zealand, is now scheduled to play all five ODIs and a T20I, starting February 9 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.
The second ODI, which was slated to be played on February 14, has also been pushed a day back and is now scheduled for February 15, while the third ODI is now slated for February 18, rather than February 16.
