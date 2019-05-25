Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's first warm-up encounter, against New Zealand, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

The World Cup is less than a week away. Here, Sanjay Manjrekar recounts the World Cup performance of teams he was part of, playing against Pakistan, losing from winning positions, the Calcutta debacle of 1996, and his favourite World Cup memory. Click here to read the piece.

The canvas for the first warm-up game against New Zealand #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xfW0ruCEaH

The Oval is ready to help India and New Zealand warm up for a very, very long tournament.

India vs New Zealand, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: Virat Kohli would look to settle the No 4 batting spot issue in the warm-up encounter ahead of the ICC's mega event

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi