Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's first warm-up encounter, against New Zealand, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

The World Cup is less than a week away. Here, Sanjay Manjrekar recounts the World Cup performance of teams he was part of, playing against Pakistan, losing from winning positions, the Calcutta debacle of 1996, and his favourite World Cup memory. Click here to read the piece.

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand as he tried to pull a short-pitched ball from Khaleel Ahmed during a practice session on Friday. He left the batting session mid-way and headed back to the dressing room. Read the full article here .

The canvas for the first warm-up game against New Zealand #CWC19

The Oval is ready to help India and New Zealand warm up for a very, very long tournament.

Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.

Virat Kohli : If it is nice and sunny, the pitch will be flat. Trying to play nice and compact innings. Both teams will be looking for challenges in this warm-up game. Match practice is the best kind of practice. Kedar and Shankar got hit in nets. Both will not be playing in this match.

Kane Williamson: Time to get into match practice and then move on to the tournament. Guys are excited to get back in the camp, to get back into the one-day mode. We are going to use 13 as well. Hopefully, we will get everyone a chance to have a go in the middle.

Hellos from the Oval in London... as is the wont with any game featuring team India, this warm-up match against New Zealand is houseful. It should be a bumper summer for ticket collections in England over the next two months, but will it be a bumper summer for Virat Kohli and his men?

News from the ground... India have won the toss and opted to bat. This match doesn't have ODI status and upto 13 players could feature in the game. More details to follow on team news. Remains to be seen if Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar will feature in today's game. Jadhav is still slowly working his way to match fitness while Shankar had gone for scans after being hit on his right forearm in the nets yesterday. Results of his scans are awaited.

Shaun Pollock at Pitch Report: There is plenty of grass. This is a bowler friendly pitch and conditions. Don't think so we will see this kind of track in the World Cup.

All 15 can feature in this game... but only 11 can bat and 11 can field, which is a given. India will miss two players of course. Remains to be seen how their batting shapes up. As per team sheet, India playing three pacers and two spinners, with KL Rahul slotted at no.4. Or will he bat at no.3?

The players stroll into the ground. For India, as expected, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will begin the innings. Right arm fast Tim Southee will roll his arms first up for New Zealand.

Southee runs in to bowl the first over. India and Rohit Sharma off the mark on the first ball with a tender touch off the bat to the leg side. Dhawan too gets off the mark on the second ball of the match. Southee looking to swing it away from Rohit. Fourth ball a little fuller in length and Rohit stands and lazily drives it to the off side just for one. Sweet sound off the bat. Dhawan ends the over with an attempted wild cover drive, missed the ball completely. Just 3 came in the first over.

Well, Rohit has fallen on the first ball of the second over bowled by left-arm pacer Trent Boult. He has had issues with the ball coming in to him off the left-arm pacers and this time again, the same delivery has sent him back. The ball hit his back leg and Kiwis appealed in unison. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and raised his finger. Review did not help Rohit and he has to walk back. Rohit lbw b Boult 2(6)

Gone. Rohit Sharma lbw out. Incoming delivery and he is rapped on the pads. DRS taken but the decision stands on umpire's call. India lose their first. Virat Kohli at the crease and loud cheers go out. India 3/1.

Trent Boult, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and straightaway he gets a wicket, removes Rohit Sharma for 2. The ball is moving at The Oval, beat the edge of Dhawan's bat on a few occasions. Virat Kohli has joined him in the middle.

FOUR! Kohli is off in this match. Little bit of shape from Southee, Kohli dances down the track and then plays a beautiful cover drive, gets four runs into his account. Tremendous shot.

You know Kohli has arrived in the middle when you see a boundary hit and then a quick single taken soon. Dhawan is desperate to get hit one on the sweet spot of his bat, maybe to pull off that cover drive that gives him abundance of confidence at the start of the innings. Slow start for India.

UPDATE - Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery pic.twitter.com/47ufzHtLX7

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi