Pandya and Dhoni have stabilized things for India at the moment. But the run-rate is still crawling. In a way this is good practice for India because they are too dependent on their top-order. Rohit, Dhawan, Virat will come good, it's the middle order that matters.
After 15 overs,India 53/4 ( Hardik Pandya 16 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
De Grandhomme continues and he has been bowling with the keeper up. Dhoni likes to walk down the pitch and play his shots, even for those ones and twos. That has been dealt with the keeper up. CDG is bowling wicket-to-wicket line, not trying to too much. Just 1 came in the over.
After 12 overs,India 47/4 ( Hardik Pandya 12 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)
Ferguson comes into the attack and hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Pandya and Dhoni in the middle now. Just 12 overs bowled in the match and we may see a few quiet overs now. Both the batsmen would now look to bat a few overs silently, forming a much-needed stand.
After 11 overs,India 41/4 ( Hardik Pandya 8 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)
With an ever-so-slow run up Colin de Grandhomme comes in to bowl and cleans up Kohli with an absolute peach. Kohli was stunned for a moment watching his off stump uprooted. Indian crowd at the venue won't really mind. It is a win-win situation for them as Kohli walks back and Dhoni comes in to bat at no 6.
Southee continues. Pandya plays a cover drive and when someone like him plays the text book strokes, it appears a rare sight on the cricket field. That was a beautiful cover drive though. But he did turn back and attempted a Pandya-like pull, and failed. Defended the remaining balls. Four came off the over.
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
Pandya ahead of Dhoni is interesting. Never ending debate that Dhoni should bat higher up. But warm up match can showcase what Pandya can do up top. Hopefully the Indian innings plays out long enough so we can make sense of this.
Interesting to see that despite the swing on offer, both Pandya and Kohli are not afraid to play their shots. A key feature of Kohli's batting is that he does not leave any ball which gives him scope of scoring runs. Left a few ball as well in the over where he felt he did not have any chance of scoring. Five came in the over.
FOUR! Strange shot from Kohli, fuller in length and the Indian captain wanted to play it straight but changed his mind seeing the line of the ball, played the cover drive but his right hand came off the handle. It did not look the best of Kohli cover drive but it was effective.
Southee continues. Camera cuts to the Indian dressing room where we see Dhoni padded up. He should be the next batsman in. India three wickets down under 10 overs. Pacers making best use of the over-cast conditions. This is the best match practice Kohli would have asked for.
Trent Boult is on fire, swinging it both ways. KL Rahul has yet again faltered against the moving ball in England. Hardik comes in to bat at No 5 and he was almost done in by the sharp inswinger from Boult. Pandya replied well with the pull, he has been playing all through the IPL.
Go big or go home, that's KL Rahul for you. He was looking in good touch but those half-hearted decisions of whether to go for the shot or not yet again resulted in his fall. Ball rising at him and he tried to dab it to off side, ended up chopping the ball on to his stumps. Kicked the ball off his legs as it disturbed the stumps. He was angry on himself and rightly so. Rahul b Boult 6(10)
Kohli at the toss said that he is looking to test themselves and New Zealand is making sure that Kohli and his team gets tested on this track, where the ball is moving a lot. Rahul was caught on the front foot but was lucky that the ball was going down the leg side. As many as three DRS calls taken so far and we have just seen five overs of cricket. This is a bowler's paradise, getting runs under the belt will do any batsman's confidence a world of good.
Boult comes in to bowl and picks up a wicket on the first ball yet again. Dhawan was not looking at his best. The movement off the pitch did the trick for Boult. He gets dangerous in such conditions. KL Rahul has come in and joined Kohli in the middle. Seven runs came in the over.
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
Update from Indian team management... Vijay Shankar does not have any fracture. He went for scans and no fracture detected. Will stay on with the team. Recovery has started. Missing today's game but might be available for the second warm-up.
Good news for India, scans reveal No fracture for Vijay Shankar!
UPDATE - Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery
You know Kohli has arrived in the middle when you see a boundary hit and then a quick single taken soon. Dhawan is desperate to get hit one on the sweet spot of his bat, maybe to pull off that cover drive that gives him abundance of confidence at the start of the innings. Slow start for India.
Trent Boult, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and straightaway he gets a wicket, removes Rohit Sharma for 2. The ball is moving at The Oval, beat the edge of Dhawan's bat on a few occasions. Virat Kohli has joined him in the middle.
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
Southee runs in to bowl the first over. India and Rohit Sharma off the mark on the first ball with a tender touch off the bat to the leg side. Dhawan too gets off the mark on the second ball of the match. Southee looking to swing it away from Rohit. Fourth ball a little fuller in length and Rohit stands and lazily drives it to the off side just for one. Sweet sound off the bat. Dhawan ends the over with an attempted wild cover drive, missed the ball completely. Just 3 came in the first over.
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
All 15 can feature in this game... but only 11 can bat and 11 can field, which is a given. India will miss two players of course. Remains to be seen how their batting shapes up. As per team sheet, India playing three pacers and two spinners, with KL Rahul slotted at no.4. Or will he bat at no.3?
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
News from the ground... India have won the toss and opted to bat. This match doesn't have ODI status and upto 13 players could feature in the game. More details to follow on team news. Remains to be seen if Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar will feature in today's game. Jadhav is still slowly working his way to match fitness while Shankar had gone for scans after being hit on his right forearm in the nets yesterday. Results of his scans are awaited.
Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval
Hellos from the Oval in London... as is the wont with any game featuring team India, this warm-up match against New Zealand is houseful. It should be a bumper summer for ticket collections in England over the next two months, but will it be a bumper summer for Virat Kohli and his men?
Their road to the 2019 ODI World Cup begins today.
New Zealand (players available for first warm-up): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi
Kane Williamson: Time to get into match practice and then move on to the tournament. Guys are excited to get back in the camp, to get back into the one-day mode. We are going to use 13 as well. Hopefully, we will get everyone a chance to have a go in the middle.
Virat Kohli: If it is nice and sunny, the pitch will be flat. Trying to play nice and compact innings. Both teams will be looking for challenges in this warm-up game. Match practice is the best kind of practice. Kedar and Shankar got hit in nets. Both will not be playing in this match.
Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand as he tried to pull a short-pitched ball from Khaleel Ahmed during a practice session on Friday. He left the batting session mid-way and headed back to the dressing room. Read the full article here.
The World Cup is less than a week away. Here, Sanjay Manjrekar recounts the World Cup performance of teams he was part of, playing against Pakistan, losing from winning positions, the Calcutta debacle of 1996, and his favourite World Cup memory. Click here to read the piece.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.
The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.
File image of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. AFP/AP
KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.
The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.
Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.
Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.
Colin de Grandhomme gets the ball in hand and on his third delivery produces the ball of the match, in-swinger, comes in from good length and disturbed the stumps. Kohli had no answer to that ball. India in big trouble. Kohli b de Grandhomme 18(24)
New Zealand (players available for first warm-up): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi
India (players available for first warm-up): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.
After 15 overs,India 53/4 ( Hardik Pandya 16 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
De Grandhomme continues and he has been bowling with the keeper up. Dhoni likes to walk down the pitch and play his shots, even for those ones and twos. That has been dealt with the keeper up. CDG is bowling wicket-to-wicket line, not trying to too much. Just 1 came in the over.
After 14 overs,India 52/4 ( Hardik Pandya 15 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
Ferguson continues from the other end. Dhoni quietly played the first four balls before trying the pull on the fifth ball, fielded well at square leg. Just 2 runs came in the over.
After 13 overs,India 50/4 ( Hardik Pandya 14 , MS Dhoni (W) 4)
De Grandhomme completes a quiet over. Just three runs came in the over. Both batsmen watching the balls very closet off the pitch. It is still moving around a bit.
After 12 overs,India 47/4 ( Hardik Pandya 12 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)
Ferguson comes into the attack and hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Pandya and Dhoni in the middle now. Just 12 overs bowled in the match and we may see a few quiet overs now. Both the batsmen would now look to bat a few overs silently, forming a much-needed stand.
FOUR! Oh lovely shot, Lockie Ferguson into the attack and Pandya drives the first ball beautifully through the covers to fetch four runs.
After 11 overs,India 41/4 ( Hardik Pandya 8 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)
With an ever-so-slow run up Colin de Grandhomme comes in to bowl and cleans up Kohli with an absolute peach. Kohli was stunned for a moment watching his off stump uprooted. Indian crowd at the venue won't really mind. It is a win-win situation for them as Kohli walks back and Dhoni comes in to bat at no 6.
Colin de Grandhomme gets the ball in hand and on his third delivery produces the ball of the match, in-swinger, comes in from good length and disturbed the stumps. Kohli had no answer to that ball. India in big trouble. Kohli b de Grandhomme 18(24)
After 10 overs,India 39/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Hardik Pandya 8)
Boult continues and he has been warned for running on the pitch in his follow through. Yet another calm over from NZ. Just 1 run off it. End of first powerplay. India 39/3
After 9 overs,India 38/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Hardik Pandya 8)
Southee continues. Pandya plays a cover drive and when someone like him plays the text book strokes, it appears a rare sight on the cricket field. That was a beautiful cover drive though. But he did turn back and attempted a Pandya-like pull, and failed. Defended the remaining balls. Four came off the over.
FOUR! This is beautiful, Pandya watched the ball closely, plays near his body, lovely cover drive off his bat and there was no chance to chase the ball down.
Pandya ahead of Dhoni is interesting. Never ending debate that Dhoni should bat higher up. But warm up match can showcase what Pandya can do up top. Hopefully the Indian innings plays out long enough so we can make sense of this.
After 8 overs,India 34/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Hardik Pandya 4)
Interesting to see that despite the swing on offer, both Pandya and Kohli are not afraid to play their shots. A key feature of Kohli's batting is that he does not leave any ball which gives him scope of scoring runs. Left a few ball as well in the over where he felt he did not have any chance of scoring. Five came in the over.
FOUR! Strange shot from Kohli, fuller in length and the Indian captain wanted to play it straight but changed his mind seeing the line of the ball, played the cover drive but his right hand came off the handle. It did not look the best of Kohli cover drive but it was effective.
After 7 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Hardik Pandya 4)
Southee continues. Camera cuts to the Indian dressing room where we see Dhoni padded up. He should be the next batsman in. India three wickets down under 10 overs. Pacers making best use of the over-cast conditions. This is the best match practice Kohli would have asked for.
Visuals showed Dinesh Karthik standing on the balcony without his pads on. Dhoni to come next.
After 6 overs,India 28/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Hardik Pandya 4)
Trent Boult is on fire, swinging it both ways. KL Rahul has yet again faltered against the moving ball in England. Hardik comes in to bat at No 5 and he was almost done in by the sharp inswinger from Boult. Pandya replied well with the pull, he has been playing all through the IPL.
FOUR! Short ball from Boult, Hardik goes deep in the crease and pulls it through the mid-wicket for a boundary to start off his innings.
Loud shout against Rahul. But the ball moving down... Kohli has looked a class apart. Cover drive against Boult for four shot of the day... and he follows it up again just now.
FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet. Fullish and Rahul waited on it, played it through the square on the off side for a lovely boundary.
After 5 overs,India 20/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Lokesh Rahul 2)
Kohli at the toss said that he is looking to test themselves and New Zealand is making sure that Kohli and his team gets tested on this track, where the ball is moving a lot. Rahul was caught on the front foot but was lucky that the ball was going down the leg side. As many as three DRS calls taken so far and we have just seen five overs of cricket. This is a bowler's paradise, getting runs under the belt will do any batsman's confidence a world of good.
After 4 overs,India 17/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Lokesh Rahul 1)
Boult comes in to bowl and picks up a wicket on the first ball yet again. Dhawan was not looking at his best. The movement off the pitch did the trick for Boult. He gets dangerous in such conditions. KL Rahul has come in and joined Kohli in the middle. Seven runs came in the over.
FOUR! Lovely. Virat Kohli special. That cover drive. Fuller length and Kohli drives it beautifully through the covers, head position, bat flow, everything in sync.
Update from Indian team management... Vijay Shankar does not have any fracture. He went for scans and no fracture detected. Will stay on with the team. Recovery has started. Missing today's game but might be available for the second warm-up.
Good news for India, scans reveal No fracture for Vijay Shankar!
After 3 overs,India 10/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)
You know Kohli has arrived in the middle when you see a boundary hit and then a quick single taken soon. Dhawan is desperate to get hit one on the sweet spot of his bat, maybe to pull off that cover drive that gives him abundance of confidence at the start of the innings. Slow start for India.
FOUR! Kohli is off in this match. Little bit of shape from Southee, Kohli dances down the track and then plays a beautiful cover drive, gets four runs into his account. Tremendous shot.
After 2 overs,India 4/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Trent Boult, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and straightaway he gets a wicket, removes Rohit Sharma for 2. The ball is moving at The Oval, beat the edge of Dhawan's bat on a few occasions. Virat Kohli has joined him in the middle.
After 1 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Southee runs in to bowl the first over. India and Rohit Sharma off the mark on the first ball with a tender touch off the bat to the leg side. Dhawan too gets off the mark on the second ball of the match. Southee looking to swing it away from Rohit. Fourth ball a little fuller in length and Rohit stands and lazily drives it to the off side just for one. Sweet sound off the bat. Dhawan ends the over with an attempted wild cover drive, missed the ball completely. Just 3 came in the first over.
The players stroll into the ground. For India, as expected, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will begin the innings. Right arm fast Tim Southee will roll his arms first up for New Zealand.
All 15 can feature in this game... but only 11 can bat and 11 can field, which is a given. India will miss two players of course. Remains to be seen how their batting shapes up. As per team sheet, India playing three pacers and two spinners, with KL Rahul slotted at no.4. Or will he bat at no.3?
Shaun Pollock at Pitch Report: There is plenty of grass. This is a bowler friendly pitch and conditions. Don't think so we will see this kind of track in the World Cup.
News from the ground... India have won the toss and opted to bat. This match doesn't have ODI status and upto 13 players could feature in the game. More details to follow on team news. Remains to be seen if Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar will feature in today's game. Jadhav is still slowly working his way to match fitness while Shankar had gone for scans after being hit on his right forearm in the nets yesterday. Results of his scans are awaited.
Hellos from the Oval in London... as is the wont with any game featuring team India, this warm-up match against New Zealand is houseful. It should be a bumper summer for ticket collections in England over the next two months, but will it be a bumper summer for Virat Kohli and his men?
Their road to the 2019 ODI World Cup begins today.
New Zealand (players available for first warm-up): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi
India (players available for first warm-up): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kane Williamson: Time to get into match practice and then move on to the tournament. Guys are excited to get back in the camp, to get back into the one-day mode. We are going to use 13 as well. Hopefully, we will get everyone a chance to have a go in the middle.
Virat Kohli: If it is nice and sunny, the pitch will be flat. Trying to play nice and compact innings. Both teams will be looking for challenges in this warm-up game. Match practice is the best kind of practice. Kedar and Shankar got hit in nets. Both will not be playing in this match.
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.
The Oval is ready to help India and New Zealand warm up for a very, very long tournament.
Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand as he tried to pull a short-pitched ball from Khaleel Ahmed during a practice session on Friday. He left the batting session mid-way and headed back to the dressing room. Read the full article here.
The World Cup is less than a week away. Here, Sanjay Manjrekar recounts the World Cup performance of teams he was part of, playing against Pakistan, losing from winning positions, the Calcutta debacle of 1996, and his favourite World Cup memory. Click here to read the piece.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's first warm-up encounter, against New Zealand, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.
The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.
File image of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. AFP/AP
KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.
The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.
Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.
Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
May 25, 2019
