Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval 15:21 (IST)

Update from Indian team management... Vijay Shankar does not have any fracture. He went for scans and no fracture detected. Will stay on with the team. Recovery has started. Missing today's game but might be available for the second warm-up.

And meanwhile Dhawan gone. Edges behind. Second wicket for Boult. Some doubt that there was pad only, but there was an edge.. India are 10/2 with the ball moving around. Wow!